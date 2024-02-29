PM Modi and Amit Shah become the two most powerful Indians in 2024. Read the top 10 names here

Prime Minister Narendra Modi topped the list of 'Most Powerful Indians 2024' published by The Indian Express . In the IE 100 list of 2024, the top 10 names mainly include leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)/Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Besides, billionaire Gautam Adani and Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud were also among the top 10 most powerful Indians.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was at 16th position in the IE 100 Powerful Indians 2024 list and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supreme leader was at 18th position.

Gautam Adani above Mukesh Ambani on IE's 100 most influential Indians list

Here is a list of the 10 most powerful Indians in 2024 according to The Indian Express report:

1. NARENDRA MODI

According to the English daily, Prime Minister Modi occupies the first place in this list because he has only grown bigger and stronger with each passing year. PM Modi has 95.6 million followers on the X platform, the highest among all world leaders.

2. AMIT SHAH

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi, another powerful Indian is Union Home Minister Amit Shah. He is known to be one of the chief strategists of the BJP under whom the party won a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh in December 2023.

3.MOHAN BHAGWAT

RSS Sarsanghchalak continued to celebrate its uninterrupted innings in power. His presence alongside Prime Minister Modi during the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22 sent a strong signal of his standing in the NDA-BJP alliance.

4. MAISON CANDRACHUD

Chief Justice DY Chandrachud cleared legal doubts over the integration of Jammu and Kashmir into the Indian Union, ruling in favor of the Centre's decision to abrogate Article 370. During the year election, each verdict will be closely monitored on how it handles the cases. of judicial control or reshape the college. DY Chandrachud's term will end in November.

5.S Jaishankar

Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has impressed citizens with his strong diplomatic skills. Its sharp retorts during Russian oil sanctions and the Khalistan issue have put India in a stronger position in the game of global diplomacy.

6. YOGI ADITYANATH

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister is one of the most cardinal leaders of the BJP as his state has the highest number of Lok Sabha constituencies. The Center is allocating billions of dollars for the development of Uttar Pradesh while Adityanath is wooing his Hindu voters with emphasis on building temples in the state.

7. RAJNATH SINGH

The Union Defense Minister is Prime Minister Modi's senior-most Cabinet colleague. Singh also enjoys the goodwill of politicians across party lines for his “troubleshooter” image.

8. NIRMALA SITHARAMAN

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is the longest-serving woman FM in India. Under his leadership, the Indian economy recorded growth of 7% for three consecutive years.

9. JP NADDHA

Nadda is the main man at the helm of the BJP organisation. He has “held his ground and earned the trust of the leadership and the rank and file, without coming across as someone trying to overproject himself,” the Indian Express said.

10. GAUTAM ADANI

The head of the Adani Group empire, with a net worth of $101 billion, is the only business tycoon among the 10 most powerful Indians. The Adani-led conglomerate has made rapid progress through a series of acquisitions and new projects. Adani's closest billionaire rival, Mukesh Ambani, was ranked 11th on IE's 100 Powerful Indians list. Ambani's net worth is $109 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Published: February 29, 2024, 09:13 AM IST

