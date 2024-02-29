Jokowi inaugurates BRI IMC at IKN

THE CAPITAL OF NUSANTARADAR BOGOR, PT. Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, or BRI, continues to strengthen its position as the world's largest microfinance institution.

Most recently, the BIS built the BRI International Microfinance Center in the Archipelago Capital (IKN), construction of which began during an inauguration event in the Archipelago Capital on Thursday, February 29, 2024.





In addition to the presence of the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo, the inauguration event of the construction of the BRI building in the capital of the archipelago (IKN) also brought together the ranks of ministers of the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet, including the Minister of State Enterprises Erick. Thohir, Minister of PUPR Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of ATR Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, Minister of Investment/Head of BKPM Bahlil Lahaladia and Minister of Commerce Zulkifli Hasan.





Apart from that, TNI Commander Agus Subiyanto, Chairman of the IKN Authority Bambang Susantono, and Chairman of the OJK Board of Commissioners Mahendra Siregar were also present.

As is known, the first four construction works were carried out at the IKN and the construction of a number of other infrastructures began, starting with the Presidential Palace, Ministerial Offices, Health Facilities, Institutions educational centers, shopping centers, sports facilities, residences and hotels.

According to President Jokowi, the groundbreaking was carried out as proof of Indonesia's commitment and desire to make IKN a world-class capital.

Holding this inauguration also indicates that monetary, banking and payment system authorities are in place and ready to support the development of IKN, as well as support sustainable economic growth in IKN.

The BIS's participation in this activity is a concrete form of the BIS's commitment to participate in national development, strengthen economic infrastructure and strengthen the position of the BIS as a financial institution that plays an active role in creating economic and social value to support Indonesia's economic growth. .

BIS President Director Sunarso said the construction of the BIS International Microfinance Center for the archipelago capital is a form of dedication of the BIS, especially in supporting the micro, small and and Medium Enterprises (MSME), which is the backbone of the Indonesian economy. .

The BRI International Microfinance Center, built on 13,000 square meters of land, will include the BRI Nusantara Office, the BRI Microfinance Gallery and the BRI Community Center.

The BRI Nusantara Office with 8 floors which includes a lobby, priority lounge, office space and multi-functional room and the BRI Microfinance Gallery functions as a gallery for MSMEs, as well as the BRI Community Center which will function as an amphitheater that can be used for event gatherings and outdoor exhibitions, respectively. Each building is equipped with a roof.

Sunarso revealed that BIS, as a bank focused on MSME businesses, has consistently made various efforts to continue to develop and empower MSMEs.

Until the end of December 2023, BRI credit to MSMEs was recorded at IDR 1.069 trillion, or 84.4% of the total BRI credit IDR. 1,266 trillion in 2023.

Through the establishment of Ultra Micro Holding, BRI, Pegadaian and PNM have distributed credit to a total of 44.2 million MSME customers, including 22 million BRI MSME customers, 15.1 million PNM customers and 7.1 millions of Pegadaian customers.

Apart from this, the company also continues to empower MSMEs through BRIlian Village (village empowerment), LinkUMKM (online rating platform and MSME empowerment), BRIlianpreneur UMKM Export (global MSME exposure), PARI ( integrated commodity platform) and other programs.

Currently, the BRI also has the BRI Research Institute (BRIRins), an institution which regularly conducts research on all aspects related to UKMM empowerment.

The findings of this research are used as input for the preparation of various MSME empowerment policies.

Sunarso hopes that the construction of the BRI building in IKN will be a step that will bring broad benefits to all Indonesians in line with the vision of the BRI.

“Hopefully, this step will bring broad benefits to all Indonesians, in line with BIS's vision as 'Southeast Asia's most valuable banking group and champion of financial inclusion', which also supports great aspirations of the Indonesian nation towards the vision of a Golden. Indonesia 2045,” concluded Sunarso. (adv)