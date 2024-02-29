Cabinet sets royalty rates for 12 key minerals to boost local mining, considers cut in imports, ET EnergyWorld





New Delhi: The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has given its nod to the amendment of the Second Schedule of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, to clarify royalty rates for 12 critical and strategic minerals. . This decision concerns minerals such as beryllium, cadmium, cobalt, gallium and several others which are essential for the country's strategic sectors, including defense, electronics and renewable energy. “The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the amendment of the Second Schedule of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957 (“MMDR Act”) to specify the rate of royalty for 12 critical and strategic minerals, namely, Beryllium, Cadmium, Cobalt, Gallium, Indium, Rhenium, Selenium, Tantalum, Tellurium, Titanium, Tungsten and Vanadium,” the government said in a statement. The approval finalizes the royalty regime for the 24 minerals deemed critical and strategic, a process that began with the notification of royalty rates for minerals like glauconite, potash and others in March 2022, followed by lithium, niobium and rare earth elements in October. 2023. The Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, 2023, which came into force on August 17, 2023, had listed these minerals for auction by the central government, highlighting their importance for national security and economic growth. With today's cabinet decision, the government is paving the way for the first auction of these 12 minerals, establishing a competitive and fair royalty framework. Royalty rates were determined based on the average selling price (ASP) of minerals, with specific rates ranging from 2% to 4% for primary minerals and their by-products. This structured approach aims to attract investment in the mining sector, promoting domestic exploration and production. Critical minerals like cadmium, cobalt and gallium are integral to high-tech industries, including those producing batteries, semiconductors and solar panels. The decision to specify royalty rates is expected to boost local mining, reduce dependence on imports and catalyze the establishment of industrial projects and related infrastructure. This initiative is in line with India's goals for energy transition and achieving net zero emissions by 2070. Minerals like beryllium, titanium, tungsten, tantalum, etc. are used in new technologies, electronics and defense equipment. Encouraging local mining would lead to a reduction in imports and the creation of related industries and infrastructure projects. The proposal is also expected to increase job creation in the mining sector. “The Geological Survey of India (GSI) and Mineral Exploration & Consultancy Ltd. (MECL) recently submitted the exploration report of 13 blocks containing one or more critical minerals like cobalt, titanium, gallium, vanadium and tungsten,” the statement added. Furthermore, these agencies carry out exploration activities for these critical and strategic minerals in the country. The central government launched the first tranche of the critical and strategic mineral block auction in November 2023 for minerals such as lithium, REEs, nickel, platinum group of elements, potash, glauconite , phosphorite, graphite, molybdenum, etc. get a positive response from the industry. A total of 20 mineral blocks are being auctioned in the first tranche. The last date for submission of bids (Bid Due Date) for the first tranche of the auction was February 26, 2024. Join the community of over 2 million industry professionals Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest news and analysis.

