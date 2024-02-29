The British public is not woke, but they recognize bullying when they see it.

Lee Anderson, MP for Ashfield, has had the Tory whip removed over his comments about Sadiq Khan

The Conservative Party's failure to act decisively against Islamophobia is one with its overall approach to culture war issues in recent years, writes Will Cooling.

No one can say that the Conservative Party was not warned.

It's been almost five years since Sajid Javid used a BBC Conservative leadership debate to push his fellow candidates to agree to an independent inquiry into growing levels of Islamophobia within the party. Two years later, the investigation revealed that anti-Muslim views existed at the individual and local level within the party and that complaints about Islamophobic incidents were poorly handled. In 2022, Boris Johnson launched a formal investigation into allegations that MP Nus Ghani was told by the then chief whip that her removal from a previous ministerial post in 2020 was due to her faith (the report ultimately proved inconclusive).

And yet, when Lee Anderson After attacking the Mayor of London for being under the control of Islamists, the Conservative Party was still unprepared for the backlash that followed. While the Conservatives were eventually forced to suspend him from their parliamentary party, ministers are still struggling to explain what the Ashfield MP had done wrong and many backbenchers have sought to defend him.

For those still struggling to understand the evidence, Anderson's remarks were false because they constituted a baseless accusation against a politician based solely on his religion.

Khan has not only always used his position to defend London as a liberal city, but has also prioritized maintaining close ties with minority communities, including marching with LGBTQ+ Londoners at London Pride and attracting praise from the city's Jewish representatives for its outreach efforts. You don't have to like or support Sadiq Khan to recognize that the idea that he promotes Islamism has no relationship to his actual record as mayor. This is exactly how one would expect a secular social democrat to behave, regardless of their personal faith.

Anderson's comments were therefore clearly bigoted, and few can doubt that he made such accusations against a mayor with Khan's background who was also not a Muslim.

Many conservatives hid behind the fact that Anderson's remarks focused on Khan's faith, rather than his ethnicity, to avoid accusations of tolerating racism. But we know, through the challenges posed by anti-Semitism, that religious and racial prejudice are often linked. Islamophobia has repeatedly been shown to fuel racist stereotypes that lead British Asians of all faiths to experience greater discrimination and harassment.

By playing on negative stereotypes, such remarks not only make Sadiq Khan, who already has to have constant police protection, less safe, they also make Britain a less welcoming country for all British Muslims.

The fact is that the Conservative Party's failure to act decisively against Islamophobia is inseparable from its entire approach to culture war issues in recent years. Where once they sought votes on promises of economic progress or delivering Brexit, this broken party now rushes to any divisive issue or dividing line that might persuade a few more people to ignore how much the country is collapsing more and more.

Whether defensive ministers or angry backbenchers, the fear that unites them is that if they are too tough on Anderson it will cause the bigots to abandon them, and thus further reduce their levels of support already anemic.

Typically, the Minister for Women and Equalities has decided that the best form of defense is attack and has entered into a battle with the Labor Party over what term to give to anti-Muslim prejudice.

Kemi Badenoch's theoretical concerns regarding the relative merits of the term “Islamophobia” unlike anti-Muslim hatred, hatred should deceive no one; the government has repeatedly failed to join efforts by other political parties and civil society groups to agree on a common definition. Badenoch was also unable to describe how she will work with others to protect Muslims from discrimination or abuse. She simply engages in a more provocative form of prevarication than the average Conservative minister.

Such cowardice is not only morally reprehensible, but also politically wrong. The Conservative Party has still not recovered from its decision to use its last party conference to bring on stage minister after minister, one after the other, to launch a blind culture war against professions and minorities from the left.

The British public is far from woke, but they know a bully when they see one. And they don't like them.