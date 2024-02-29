What is the title of honorary general? Here are the rules of the law







Surabaya – Defense Minister Prabowo Subianto received the title of honorary general from President Joko Widodo on Wednesday February 28, 2024. What is the title of honorary general? Prabowo Subianto's rank rose from retired three-star general to four-star general. President Joko Widodo presented the award at the TNI Headquarters, Cilangkap, Jakarta, while attending the TNI-Polri 2024 Leadership Meeting (Rapim). Honorary general title of the TNI Explanations regarding the title of Honorary General are regulated in Law Number 20 of 2009 Concerning Titles, Service Badges and Honorary Badges. This law regulates the awards given by the state to citizens for their services to the state. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT In Law Number 20 of 2009, Article 1, a mark of honor is a state award bestowed by the President on an individual, unit, government institution or organization for extraordinary service and loyalty to the nation and the state. The promotion that Prabowo Subianto received from President Joko Widodo is governed by Article 33, paragraphs (1), (2) and (3), which reads: 1. Every recipient of a title, service mark and/or honorary mark is entitled to the honor and appreciation of the State. 2. Respect and appreciation, as provided in paragraph (1), for degree holders may take the form of:

A. posthumous appointment or promotion

b. funeral with military honors

vs. funeral or other appointment at public expense

d. burial at the National Cemetery of Heroes

e. give a sum of money all at once or periodically to one's heirs 3. Respect and appreciation, as provided in paragraph (1), for recipients of certificates of service and honors who are still living may take the form of:

A. special appointment or promotion

b. give a sum of money all at once or periodically

vs. protocol rights during official events and state events As for the promotion that Prabowo Subianto received, it was in the category of special appointments or promotions. Prabowo Subianto's promotion is stated in Presidential Decree (Keppres) Number 13/TNI/year 2024 regarding the special granting of rank in the form of Honorary General of the TNI. List of personalities receiving the title of honorary general Collect detikEdu, Prabowo Subianto is not the only one to receive this award. Previously, other personalities also received this title. Here are several personalities who received the honorary general prize. Soesilo Bambang Yudhoyono

Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan

Soerjadi Soedirdja

Agum Gumélaire

Soesilo Soedarman

Sabarno Day

Abdallah Mahmud Hendropriyono This article was written by Albert Benjamin Febrian Purba, participant in the certified Independent Campus internship at detikcom. Watch the video “Jokowi denies giving general (HOR) to Prabowo due to political transactions“

(irb/sun)

