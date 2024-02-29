Erdoan praises democracy and development despite obstacles





President Recep Tayyip Erdoan was in the western town of Aydn on Thursday. Speaking to thousands of supporters in the hometown of Adnan Menderes, the prime minister hanged by a military junta, Erdoan highlighted their efforts to strengthen democracy and advance the country's development. While seeking support for the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) for the March 31 municipal elections, Erdoan reiterated his commitment to the policy of improving infrastructure and superstructures, while reminding how the country suffered the blow of coups, thwarting its progress. Adnan Menderes paid the price of service to his nation and country at the gallows. Unfortunately, Trkiyes' progress toward democracy was disrupted by the unrest. One of the important links in the chain of coups was the postmodern coup of February 28. This is a shameful chapter in the history of our democracy, Erdoan said. The mood that sent Menderes to the gallows was even more sinister during the February 28 coup. We remember how they violated women's rights to education and work because of their clothing, how businesses were discriminated against, how some media outlets acted as mouthpieces for (putschists), of the way in which freedoms were violated in these dark days. The start of the February 28 coup was a military memorandum issued by the National Security Council (MGK) on February 28, 1997. The memorandum, seemingly ordinary but essentially the culmination of a witch hunt targeting conservative Muslims across the country, set off a series of events, starting with the resignation of then-Prime Minister Necmettin Erbakan and eventually became one of the most important. important turning points in the political history of Trkiyes. The coup was a non-violent takeover in which the military used pressure tactics such as issuing ultimatums and memoranda. Yet the consequences proved harsh for Turkey's conservatives in the media, military, judiciary and bureaucracy, who were suddenly targets of repression. Furthermore, Muslims, pious or not, pro-government or not, increasingly face the wrath of secular forces around the world; it was even enough to perform prayers for anyone working in the public sector to be blacklisted. Women wearing headscarves were fired from their jobs, while women wearing headscarves were not allowed to attend university. Businesses owned and operated by conservative businessmen have been subject to threats, lawsuits, and intimidation. The president said he himself had faced the threat of a coup during his political career, such as a controversial verdict that led to his imprisonment and political ban while he was mayor of Istanbul. He said AKP party governments also faced the Gezi Park riots in 2013 and, later, a coup attempt in 2016 by the Glenist Terrorist Group (FET). We know the plots of the imperialist forces trying to rule the country; we know who their puppets are. We fought them in Cudi and Gabar and buried them in their caves, he said, referring to former terrorism hotspots in eastern Trkiye.

