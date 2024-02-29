Jokowi denies there was a political transaction behind Prabowo's promotion

President Joko Widodo has dismissed the question of political dealings behind granting the special rank of honorary general of the TNI to Prabowo Subianto.

Yes, for political transactions we will just give it before the election. “It’s after the elections, so there are no such assumptions,” Jokowi said. Jokowi responded that there were pros and cons to this.

This has also (been given), not only now. Previously given to Mr. Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono. Also presented to Mr. Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. This is something common within the TNI and the Polri, he stressed.

He added that this award was verified by the Merit and Honors Board. Apart from this, said Jokowi, receiving the star award is also in accordance with Law (UU) Number 20 of 2009 concerning Diplomas, Service Certificates and Honorary Awards.

Then the TNI Commander proposed that Pak Prabowo receive a special appointment and promotion. “So it all starts from the bottom, based on the suggestion of the TNI Commander, I agreed to grant a special promotion in the form of Honorary General of the TNI,” he explained.

In 2022, Jokowi said, Prabowo will receive another award, Bintang Yudha Dharma Utama, for his services in the defense sector, making extraordinary contributions to the progress of the TNI and the progress of the country.

With this promotion, Prabowo Subianto, who completed his military service in 1998 with the rank of lieutenant general or three stars, will be promoted to full general or four stars.

In a post on his personal Instagram account, Prabowo thanked President Jokowi for this gift and honor. He also thanked the TNI and the Polri as well as all TNI soldiers and police officers across the country.

Since the age of 18, I have taken an oath to always be loyal to the state, nation and people of Indonesia, and to serve and dedicate my body and soul to our beloved country. “This is the oath I will always uphold,” Prabowo said.

Military observer Khairul Fahmi said that in Law Number 20 of 2009, there is a term for special appointment or promotion as a form of state respect and appreciation for recipients of military awards.

Prabowo, Khairul said, previously had four major military stars, namely Yudha Dharma Utama Star, Kartika Eka Paksi Utama Star, Jalasena Main Star and Swabuana Paksa Main Star. The award of four honorary military stars constitutes a sufficient basis for the award of a special rank in accordance with the provisions of Law Number 20 of 2009 and PP Number 35 of 2010.

Administratively, he is qualified because the requirements exist not in his appointment, but in the awarding of honors. When he receives a badge of honor, one of the rights he may have is to obtain a special rank. This means that in fact the proposal to confer the special rank of 4-star general could already be realized two years ago, when he received the honorary award of the main military star. “It’s just that at that time maybe it wasn’t considered urgent,” Khairul said.

Regarding the issue of serious human rights violations, Khairul said that until now, there has been no court decision with permanent force of law declaring and punishing Prabowo Subianto as the author of serious human rights violations. human rights.

As long as this is not the case, he cannot of course be characterized as a perpetrator of serious human rights violations and the principle of the presumption of innocence therefore also applies to Mr Prabowo. As long as that doesn't exist, he doesn't lose any rights, he said.





However, the SETARA Institute asked Jokowi to cancel the awarding of an honorary military star to Prabowo.

“If these demands are ignored, it will become increasingly clear that as his rule ends, President Joko Widodo will more often take political and governmental actions contrary to the law, against public aspirations and ignoring the human rights,” said Ikhsan Yosarie, of SETARA’s Human Rights and Security Sector Research Institute, in a statement received by VOA.

Ikhsan explained a number of reasons why Jokowi had to cancel the award. Among other things, it is problematic for Jokowi to give the honorary star as a high-ranking military rank to Prabowo because he retired from military service after being discharged through KEP/03 /VIII/1998/DKP and Presidential Decree no. 62 of 1998. Thus, Prabowo left the army not because he had reached retirement age, but because he had been dismissed.

Thus, the validity of awarding honorary stars is problematic. It would be a contradiction if someone who was discharged from military service was then given an honorary military title, he said.

Apart from that, Ikhsan said, giving the honorary title of four-star general to Prabowo was a political decision by President Jokowi that insulted and degraded the victims and human rights defenders, especially during the kidnapping tragedy activists from 1997-1998.

Prabowo's alleged involvement in the activist kidnapping case, Ikhsan said, was clearly stated by an official state-formed ad hoc military institution called the Honorary Officers' Board (DKP). It was the council that recommended Prabowo's dismissal from military service, which was later expressed in the form of a presidential decree.

In this way, the state clearly declares that Prabowo violates human rights. Thus, Jokowi's political moves clearly conflict with state law regarding Prabowo's dismissal. He also insulted the victims and human rights defenders who continue to fight for justice until now, he concluded. [gi/ka]