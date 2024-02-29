Trump admits he would have to sell properties to pay $454 million verdict





A New York appeals court has rejected Donald Trump's request to temporarily delay payment of the state's $454 million verdict against him, even after the former president said he could be forced to sell properties to cover the judgment.

A judge on Wednesday rejected Trump's bid to post a $100 million bond backed by some of his biggest assets while he appeals. That means Trump may soon have to post a bond of at least 110% of the judgment to keep it pending while he appeals.

But the decision was mixed. Trump won a temporary postponement on other aspects of Judge Arthur Engoron's Feb. 16 verdict, including a three-year ban on the former president from seeking loans from New York chartered banks or practicing the functions of officer or director of any company based in the State. .

The ruling only stands until a full appeals panel hears Trump's request for a delay that would last for the duration of his appeal.

An earlier filing from Trump, in which he argued to suspend the fine, indicated for the first time that he might not have enough money to cover the verdict or post full bail. Trump also owes $83.3 million to writer E. Jean Carroll after losing a defamation lawsuit last month, creating a major cash crunch as Trump campaigns to return to the White House in the November election .

Absent a suspension of the conditions set forth herein, the Properties would likely have to be sold to raise capital in urgent circumstances, and there would be no way to recover the sold Properties following an appeal successful, nor any means of recovering the resulting financial losses. , Trump's lawyers said in a filing with the appeals court.

Trump's lawyers had called the fine unprecedented and unconstitutional in a court filing before the hearing. Trump said in the filing that he was willing to back his proposed $100 million bond with properties including his 40 Wall Street skyscraper, the Trump National Golf Club and Trump Park Avenue.

New York Attorney General Letitia James opposed Trump's motion. She argued that granting Trump and his co-defendants a temporary delay in the case would increase the risk that he won't pay what he owes, even if he loses the appeal.

There is no basis for the defendants' contention that a full bond or deposit is not necessary because they are willing to post a partial bond of less than a quarter of the judgment amount, wrote the attorney general's office in a letter to the court. The defendants all but admit that Mr. Trump does not have enough cash to satisfy the judgment; the defendants would have to raise capital to do so.

These are precisely the circumstances where a full bond or deposit is necessary, the state added.

The Engron verdict found that Trump inflated the value of his assets by billions of dollars a year for more than a decade to obtain better loan terms, reaping hundreds of millions of dollars in illegal profits in the process. The judge ordered Trump to pay a fine of $355 million, plus $99 million in pretrial interest.

Engoron also barred Trump and his company from seeking loans for several years from New York chartered banks, which the former president said further hampered his efforts to obtain collateral.

The exorbitant and punitive amount of the judgment, coupled with an illegal and unconstitutional blanket ban on loan transactions, would make it impossible to obtain and post a full bond, Trump's lawyers said. They added that implementing the verdict would result in unnecessary and irreparable injury.

For every day he doesn't pay, Trump said he faces $115,000 in accrued interest on the judgment, which exceeds any permissible or constitutional reach for restitution.

There is precedent where Trump won an emergency request before a single appeals court judge. The former president was able to suspend the fines and silence ban imposed by Engoron in October during the trial, although this decision was later overturned by the entire appeal court. In September, when Engoron ordered Trump's business licenses dissolved, only one appeals judge granted Trump's emergency request.

