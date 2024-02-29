US Supreme Court to Hear Trump's Request for Immunity in 2020 Election | US Election News 2024





The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to hear former President Donald Trump's request for immunity, delaying his criminal trial for conspiring to overturn his 2020 election defeat.

The justices on Wednesday suspended the criminal case led by special counsel Jack Smith and will consider lower courts' rejection of Trump's claim that he cannot be sued for actions aimed at overturning his loss because he was president at the time.

The court will hear arguments at the end of April and its decision is expected to be rendered by the end of June at the latest.

That timeline is much faster than usual, but even if the judges reject Trump's immunity request, it's unclear whether a trial can be scheduled and concluded before this year's presidential election.

Trump is the front-runner for the Republican nomination to challenge Joe Biden, a Democrat, in the Nov. 5 election.

The former president's lawyers sought to postpone the trial until after the vote.

If Trump regains the presidency, he could seek to use his powers to force an end to prosecutions or potentially pardon himself for any federal crimes.

The Supreme Court, in an unsigned statement, said it would consider a single question: whether and if so, to what extent does a former president enjoy presidential immunity from criminal prosecution for conduct alleged to involve official acts during his mandate.

The issue has not yet been tested in American jurisprudence, because until Trump, no former American president had ever been charged with a crime.

The case once again propels the nation's highest court, whose 6-3 conservative majority includes three Trump-appointed justices, into the electoral battle.

Trump, in a message posted on his social media, welcomed the court's decision.

Without presidential immunity, a president will not be able to function properly or make decisions in the best interests of the United States of America, Trump wrote. Presidents will always be concerned, even paralyzed, by the prospect of wrongful prosecution and retaliation after leaving office. This could actually lead to extortion and blackmail of a president.

There was no immediate comment from the special counsels office.

Smith was appointed by United States Attorney General Merrick Garland in November 2022. In August 2023, Smith filed four federal criminal charges against Trump in the election subversion case.

The March 4 trial date was postponed as Trump pressed his claim to immunity, with no new date set yet.

Smith's charges accused Trump of conspiring to defraud the United States, obstructing Congress' certification of Biden's election victory and conspiring to do so, and conspiring against the Americans' right to vote.

The charges also claim that Trump and his allies made false claims that the 2020 election was stolen and hatched a plan to use fake voters to thwart Congress' certification of Biden's victory. Trump also sought to pressure then-Vice President Mike Pence not to authorize the certification. Trump supporters attacked the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification.

Trump requested last October that the charges be dismissed based on his claim of immunity.

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected that claim in December.

During arguments in January in his appeal to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, one of Trump's lawyers told the justices that even if a president sold pardons or military secrets or ordered a Navy commando to assassinate a political rival, he may not be criminally charged unless he is first indicted and convicted by Congress.

On February 6, the panel ruled 3-0 against Trump's immunity claim, rejecting his request for unlimited authority to commit crimes that would neutralize the most fundamental check of executive power, namely recognition and recognition. implementation of election results.

They added: “We cannot accept that the presidency places its former occupants above the law forever.

Trump has three other criminal cases pending, including a trial in New York state court over money paid to an adult film actress that is scheduled to begin March 25. Trump has pleaded not guilty in each of them, seeking to portray them as politically motivated.

The Supreme Court also must rule on whether to overturn a court decision that excluded Trump from Colorado's Republican primary ballot based on a constitutional provision regarding insurrection.

Supreme Court justices during arguments Feb. 8 expressed skepticism about a ruling by Colorado's highest court that excluded Trump from the state's Republican primary ballot, based on of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution, after finding that he was engaged in an insurrection linked to the attack on the Capitol.

The Colorado and immunity cases put the Supreme Court in the electoral spotlight in the most direct way since its 2000 decision that effectively handed the presidency to Republican George W. Bush rather than Democrat Al Gore .

In a separate case to be argued on April 16, the Supreme Court agreed to decide whether a man involved in the attack on the Capitol can be charged with obstructing an official conducting Congress' certification of the 2020 election results .

This case has potential implications for Trump because Smith has filed two charges related to obstruction.

