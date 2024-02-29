Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart to jointly inaugurate development projects





Prime Minister Modi and his Mauritian counterpart will jointly inaugurate development projects today New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Pravind Jugnauth will today inaugurate the new St James airstrip and jetty along with six community development projects on Agalega Island in Mauritius. The two leaders will inaugurate these projects via video conference at 1 p.m., said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office. The inauguration of these projects is a testament to the decades-old strong development partnership between India and Mauritius, the PMO statement said. The projects will strengthen Agalega's connectivity with mainland Mauritius and enhance maritime security The Prime Minister's Office said: “The inauguration of these projects is a testament to the decades-old strong development partnership between India and Mauritius. “The projects will respond to the demand for better connectivity between the mainland of Mauritius and Agalega, strengthen maritime security and promote socio-economic development,” he adds. The inauguration of these projects is significant as it comes after the recent launch of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and RuPay card services in Mauritius by PM Modi and his Mauritian counterpart Jugnauth on February 12, according to the press release. During the launch, PM Modi said India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) implements new responsibilities of uniting partners with India. “Today is a special day for three friendly countries in the Indian Ocean region. Today we are connecting our historical relations in a modern digital way. This is proof of our commitment to the development of our people “, Prime Minister Modi said in a virtual ceremony. which launched UPI services in Sri Lanka and Mauritius today. He said that through Fintech connectivity, not only cross-border transactions but also cross-border connections will be strengthened. “Through Fintech connectivity, not only cross-border transactions but also cross-border connections will be strengthened. India's unified payments interface i.e. UPI now takes on a new responsibility of uniting the partners with India,” Prime Minister Modi said. Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe and Mauritius Prime Minister Praveen Jugnauth were also present at the event which launched Indian UPI services in the two island countries. Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said that with digital payments connectivity, ties between India and Mauritius have entered a new dimension. He said: “It is my great pleasure to join you all on this momentous occasion. The Rupay card co-branded with our national payment switch, MoCAS, will be designated as the national card in Mauritius. India and Mauritius share strong culture, trade and people-to-people ties dating back centuries. Today, we give another dimension to this relationship. (Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/pm-narendra-modi-mauritius-counterpart-to-jointly-inaugurate-development-projects-5148114 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos