Taiwan detects 19 Chinese military planes and seven military ships around the country | World News





Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense (MND) detected 19 Chinese military aircraft and seven warships around the country in the past 24 hours until 6 a.m. (local time) on Thursday. Chinese President Xi Jinping(Reuters) According to Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense, among the 19 Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft, 12 crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait. After China's action, Taiwan sent aircraft and warships and deployed air defense missile systems to track the People's Liberation Army's activities, Taiwan News reported. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. In a statement shared on 12 of the planes crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait and entered the ADIZ of northern, southwest and eastern Taiwan. The ROC Armed Forces monitored the situation and used CAP aircraft, Navy ships and coastal missile systems in response to detected activities. ALSO READ | A secret succession plan for King Charles in the works, hidden from Prince Harry So far in February, Taiwan has detected Chinese military aircraft 253 times and warships 150 times, according to a Taiwan News report. Since September 2020, China has intensified its use of gray zone tactics by increasing the number of military aircraft and naval vessels operating around Taiwan. Gray zone tactics have been described as “an effort or series of efforts beyond steady-state deterrence and assurance, aimed at achieving one's security objectives without resorting to direct and significant recourse to force,” Taiwan News reported. On February 14, US nominee to head the US Indo-Pacific Command, Admiral Samuel Paparo, warned that China may soon have the ability to use military exercises to cover up an invasion of Taiwan, Taiwan News reported . Admiral Paparo made the remarks at a conference hosted by the Defense Innovation Unit in Silicon Valley to discuss ways the private sector can collaborate with the U.S. military in leveraging emerging commercial technologies to strengthen defenses American. ALSO READ | Bilateral tensions mean fewer Indians immigrating to Canada Paparo discussed the growing threat posed by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) and ways the United States could use new technologies to deter Beijing. The US commander added that despite China's economic and demographic woes and corruption scandals within the PLA, Beijing's leaders are “fearless in their ambitions.” He added that these ambitions include the world, the Western Pacific, the South China Sea and “especially for Taiwan”, Taiwan News reported. According to Paparo, over the past three years, the PLA has made “progressive changes” in its force levels and in the “jointness” of those forces. He said these developments, along with the PLA's rehearsals demonstrating joint capabilities and the higher warning threshold, indicate that China will soon reach a point where it will have sufficient forces to launch a “thorough military operation.” which could be carried out “as part of a fig leaf of the exercise. At the same time, Paparo said that “the erosion of strategic, operational and tactical alert is real” and poses a challenge to the ability of the United States and its allies to detect the warning signs of a Chinese attack. He said this could hamper the U.S. military's ability to be properly positioned to support its allies and partners and affect its preparedness to defend Taiwan if China decides to resolve issues through the use of force.

