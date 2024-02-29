Executives of the Muhammadiyah Student Association reject the arrival of President Joko Widodo at the 20th IMM Congress





The atmosphere of the XXXII Congress of the Muhammadiyah Students Association (IMM), scheduled to take place from March 1 to 3, 2024 in Palembang City, is becoming increasingly heated following the rejection of President Joko's arrival Widodo by a number of IMM executives. The organizer of the congress, the Central Leadership Council of the Muhammadiyah Students Association (DPP IMM), faced serious challenges regarding the presence of the head of state at the event. The arrival of President Joko Widodo at the XXXII IMM Congress sparked controversy among IMM executives. This is linked to the tense political situation in Indonesia, especially after the controversy that erupted after the 2024 ELECTIONS. IMM executives believed that the presence of the president could influence the course of the deliberations and give rise to the interpretation that the IMM was involved in certain political activities. interests. IMM cadres from various regions in Indonesia said: “We reject the president's presence at the IMM congress because we want to ensure that this forum is completely free from any practical political influence that could disrupt the democratic process within it. According to political observers, the decision by IMM executives to reject the presence of President Joko Widodo also reflects the desire to maintain the independence and integrity of the organization in the face of the political dynamics currently developing in Indonesia. The IMM Congress is expected to be a real benchmark for the IMM by assessing the organization's performance and future policy direction. In this context, the IMM DPP faces the challenge of ensuring the smooth and productive conduct of the XXXII IMM Congress, while taking into account the diverse interests and aspirations that exist among the cadres. A great hope lies in the capacity of IMM to remain a forum of struggle for the students of Muhammadiyah, independent and honest in the expression of their aspirations and interests. With this rejection, IMM executives emphasized their commitment to maintaining freedom and justice in the deliberation process, and stressed the importance of focusing on substantive issues related to educational progress, well-being students and national development in general. “We hope that this forum will become an arena for evaluating and planning the future of the IMM in the future, and not an arena for practical political battles, let alone carried out by those in power.” By: Ghifar Hawary The author is the president of West Java Mobile Muhammadiyah Students

