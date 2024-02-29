UK Wales Covid investigation: Mark Drakeford didn't expect to be in charge





Mark Drakeford, the outgoing leader of the Senedd, was under the impression that the Welsh Government would not make decisions itself to prevent the spread of coronavirus because of the type of legislation used in Parliament. Britain's Covid-19 inquiry, which began hearings in Cardiff this week, found that the Prime Minister only found out the country would be in control on March 20, three days before the first lockdown was announced. Tom Poole KC, lead counsel for the inquiry, said reports submitted by Professor Dan Wincott, an expert on Welsh Government decision-making, suggested this outcome was not what the Prime Minister planned. The inquiry found that the Welsh Government initially believed that Parliament would use powers under the Civil Contingencies Act (CCA) to implement protections against the pandemic, such as the first lockdown. The CCA places responsibility for decision-making on the UK government, while the devolved administrations are responsible for implementing them. However, as Covid-19 was not considered an unforeseen event, the CCA could not be used. Instead, public health powers were mobilized, meaning devolved governments, including in Wales, oversaw their own responses. Mr Poole said the Prime Minister agreed with the decision to use public health rules, which would allow Wales to reflect the country's particular circumstances, but the UK Government's decision was not officially taken only on March 20. Professor Wincott agreed that Mr Drakeford had assumed that any major decision-making power would remain with the UK government. That certainly seems to be the prime ministers' understanding of the situation, he said. Professor Wincott added that this was a widely held view among other devolved countries, but there was a lack of clarity in early decision-making during a pandemic. Boris Johnson said in his response to an earlier section of the inquiry that his government should have thought more seriously about the legal basis for measures to prevent different rules in the UK's four countries. Recommended reading: Professor Wincott described the policy overlap between the British and Welsh governments as having ragged edges. He also spoke of blame games between the two governments over policy and confusion over accountability to the public. The professor also said that Wales has suffered from not having a strongly Welsh-focused media outlet, with the national newspapers mainly being the London editions while Scotland has its own. He described this as having all sorts of implications for communication during the pandemic. However, when asked whether the Welsh Government had an effective public health communications strategy during the pandemic, Professor Wincott said it generally did, but there were specific examples of poorly functioning issues. managed, for example around fire locking. The hearing continues.

