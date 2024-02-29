Pakistan's newly elected Parliament meets amid vehement protests from pro-Imran Khan lawmakers against vote rigging | Pakistan News





Pakistan's newly elected lawmakers were sworn in during the first session of Parliament on Thursday, amid vehement protests from supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan, alleging massive voter fraud in the election.

The National Assembly was convened after President Arif Alvi's initial refusal due to differences with the caretaker government over the issue of denying seats reserved for candidates supported by Khan's party.

The opening session of the 16th legislature, led by the outgoing speaker of the previous legislature, Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, began more than an hour late.

General elections were held on February 8 and the National Assembly is expected to meet within 21 days of polling day, in accordance with the Constitution.

Ashraf administered the oath of office to the newly elected lawmakers amid unruly scenes as Khan's 71-year-old Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)-backed lawmakers chanted slogans against allegations of electoral fraud in the 8 general elections FEBRUARY.

According to a notification later issued by the National Assembly Secretariat, the new parliament would elect the next prime minister on Sunday.

He said candidates for the prime ministerial election will have to submit their nomination papers before March 2 and their examination will also take place at 3 p.m. on the same day.

The Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) announced the name of Shehbaz Sharif as Prime Minister, who enjoys the support of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), the Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) and other parties.

On the other hand, PTI announced the name of Omar Ayub Khan as a candidate to contest against Shehbaz. Earlier, incumbent President Ashraf had sworn in at least 302 members out of the total strength of 336 because the Election Commission of Pakistan was yet to decide on allocation of reserved seats to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) which swelled its ranks after independently elected members backed by the PTI joined it.

The new lawmakers taking oath included PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif, PPP co-chairman Asif Zardari and PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, PTI chief Gohar Ali Khan and its secretary general Omar Ayub Khan.

After taking the oath, the lawmakers signed the National Assembly register to officially become members.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Gohar Khan said that the PTI-backed legislators managed to reach the assembly despite obstacles.

But the nation sent us to this house supporting the call of Gulaami Namanzoor [slavery unacceptable]”Our symbol has been taken, our leader has been convicted in three cases [] but the nation has shown that the most popular leader of the country is the one and only Imran Khan, he said.

He said Parliament was incomplete as the reserved seats had not yet been allocated to the SIC and urged the President to suspend the election of Speaker and Vice President unless PTI-backed members occupying seats reserved seats do not take the oath.

The outgoing president announced that elections for the new president and vice president would take place on Friday and adjourned the session which had been delayed by an hour.

The delay was mainly due to sloganeering by PTI members as the speaker took time to put the house in order. The first session was called by Chairman Alvi, a former close aide of Imran Khan, at the eleventh hour.

He had hesitated to convene the assembly on the grounds that the house was still incomplete as it had not been allotted to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) after independently elected members supported by the PTI joined it. Previously, the NA Secretariat had convened a session following the president's refusal.

The first session was expected to be explosive as the PTI exposed massive fraud in the elections and vowed to raise its voice inside and outside Parliament.

At the start of the session, PTI-backed lawmakers chanted Imran Khan Zindabad and Aayi, aayi PTI [PTI has arrived].Later, when the Sharif brothers entered the house, the PML-N members chanted: Sher aya, sher aya [tiger has arrived].

PML-N members also shouted Ghari-chor [wristwatch thief] which was an apparent reference to the Toshakhana corruption case against ex-Prime Minister Khan. In response, PTI's Gohar and Ayub put up banners reading: Free Imran Khan.

Earlier, PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was greeted by party lawmakers when he entered the lower house as he made his return to Parliament after seven years during which he had to resign from his post as Prime Minister following his disqualification in 2017.

The winning independent candidates, Khan's PTI, joined the right-wing SIC to receive the party's share of seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and provincial assemblies.

The PTI candidates fought as independents after the party was unable to directly participate in the February 8 elections due to non-assignment of its iconic election symbol – the cricket bat.

A five-member bench of the Election Commission of Pakistan has begun public hearing on the SIC's plea seeking allocation of reserved seats and counter pleas filed against it earlier this week.

PTI-backed independents won majority seats in the 266-member National Assembly in the February 8 general election. Since the elections resulted in a hung Parliament, the PML-N and PPP have reached a post-election deal with four other parties to form a coalition government, which could effectively end Khan's chances of returning to power. power.

A party must win 133 of the 265 seats contested in the 266 seats in the National Assembly to form a government. Khan's party has rejected attempts by the PML-N and PPP to form a coalition government, warning that stripping its public support from the party's “mandate stealers” will lead to worse political instability.

Independent candidates – mostly supported by the PTI party – won 93 seats in the National Assembly.

The PML-N won 75 seats, while the PPP came third with 54 seats. The Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) has 17 seats.

