Jokowi lays foundation stone for new Bank Mandiri office in IKN





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi today laid the foundation stone for the construction of a public complex Bank Mandirithe Nusantara office building in the new capital of Nusantara (IKN) in North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan. Jokowi appreciated Bank Mandiri's steps in constructing buildings for digital services. The president said that the digital ecosystem in Indonesia has great potential, as evidenced by the high number of users of Bank Mandiri's Livin' platform, which reached 23 million. “Once the digital ecosystem is developed here, it will attract digital nomads to Nusantara, because this city will be different from other cities in the world,” the president said in a press release issued by the press office, media and information from the Presidential Secretariat. . Jokowi stressed the importance of managing IKN so that it does not lose control like some new capitals in other countries. He highlighted the concept of Forest City and Smart City as the main basis for developing IKN as a sustainable and pollution-free city supported by electric public transport. In his speech at the inauguration ceremony, the president also spoke about the future of Indonesia and the changes that will take place once all infrastructure developments such as toll roads and airports are completed . Today's groundbreaking ceremony was part of the fifth phase of groundbreaking of the IKN development project. A series of ceremonies are planned until Friday, March 1. Earlier, Agung Wicaksono, Deputy for Finance and Investment at the IKN Authority, said that this fifth inauguration will be joined by state-owned banks Mandiri, BRI, BNI and regional bank Kaltimtara. The banking district will be built in the Central Government Core Area or KIPP. State-owned telecommunications company PT Telkom Indonesia (Persero) Tbk, public broadcasting company TVRI and universal health agency BPJS Kesehatan will also participate in the fifth phase of groundbreaking. The laying of the foundation stone for the construction of a command center will also take place. Riri Rahayu Editors Choice: Jokowi will participate in the fifth phase of IKN groundbreaking this week Click here get the latest Tempo news on Google News

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.tempo.co/read/1839446/jokowi-lays-first-foundation-stone-for-bank-mandiris-new-office-in-ikn The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos