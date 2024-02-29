China sees unprecedented obstacles to protecting state secrets | World News





China faces unprecedented risks and challenges in protecting national secrets, a government agency said, as President Xi Jinping steps up efforts to more securely protect classified information. Chinese President Xi Jinping (AFP) The admission was made by the National Administration for the Protection of State Secrets in response to media questions about a recently revised national secrets law, according to a report released by Xinhua News Agency on Wednesday. Hindustan Times – your fastest news source! Read now. Privacy work faces a more complex and serious situation, the institution said. We must unwaveringly and consistently support the party's unified leadership in protecting secrets. The statement underscores China's growing sensitivity to state secrets, as Xi announces a holistic vision of national security that now encompasses 20 areas, including biology, nuclear energy and data. This could lead to growing risks for foreign officials and companies, faced with an increasingly catch-all definition of national security and state secrets. Beijing's previous efforts to strengthen the legal framework around protecting sensitive information include expanding an anti-espionage law last year and enacting a sweeping data security law in 2021. On Tuesday, China's top legislature has updated a state secrets law, its first revision. since 2010. Although the revisions did not expand the scope of what constitutes a state secret, they include defining the long-standing principle that the Communist Party is responsible for the work of monitoring secrets, accelerating efforts to educating citizens and officials on the issue and encouraging more people. innovation in secret keeping technology. The legislation also states in an annex that ministries should protect labor secrets that are not considered a state secret but whose disclosure would have certain negative effects under a separate set of regulations. The Communist Party introduced rules on labor secrecy around 2019, and governments from local to national levels have implemented these measures, according to official statements posted online. Bloomberg News reported last year that China was stepping up training for government agencies, universities and state-owned enterprises on how to protect state secrets. Authorities have also warned officials against working via WeChat, as using the popular social media app increases the risk of secrets leaking. The amended law on state secrets will come into force in May.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/world-news/china-sees-unprecedented-hurdles-in-keeping-state-secrets-safe-101709184194334.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos