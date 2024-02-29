Erdoan hails economic growth as success as Turks struggle to make ends meet

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Thursday hailed the country's economic growth, calling it a success, even as many Turks struggle to make ends meet.

The Turkish Statistics Institute (TurkStat) announced on Thursday that the Turkish economy grew by 4.5% in 2023, despite February's devastating earthquake and other negative factors.

Expected growth for the full year was 4.3 percent according to a Reuters poll, close to the government's forecast of 4.4 percent.

Although expectations were exceeded, the growth rate in 2023 was the lowest since the pandemic year 2020, which saw a low of 1.9 percent, indicating a slowdown from the high growth rates of 11 .5 percent in 2021 and 5.6 percent in 2022.

“The Turkish economy achieved very important success with growth of 4.5 percent last year,” Erdoan told a rally in Ktahya, western Turkey.

The president made the remarks at a time when many Turks are living in poverty due to the rising cost of living. Turkey's annual inflation rate was 64.86 percent in January, according to official data.

Erdoan's government has been criticized for its handling of the economy. The opposition has accused the government of mismanaging the economy and being responsible for high inflation.

Erdoan rejected the criticism and said the government was taking steps to resolve economic problems.

The Turkish economy has grown steadily in recent years, but this growth has not been enough to offset high inflation.

A recent survey by the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (Trk-) found that the poverty line for a family of four in Turkey, which refers to the amount a family of four needs to live without feeling deprived of food and money needed to pay other expenses such as rent and utilities amounted to 52,955 Turkish liras ($1,695) in January 2024. The monthly minimum wage in Turkey is 17,002 Turkish liras ($544 dollars) per month.

The survey also found that the food inflation rate in Turkey was 77.20 percent in January 2024.

High inflation has a significant impact on the lives of Turks, many of whom struggle to afford basic necessities such as food, housing and healthcare.

Despite the challenges facing citizens, Finance Minister Mehmet Imek expressed optimism about the future and highlighted the shift to a more qualitative growth model supported by investments and exports. He highlighted the improvement in the current account deficit and predicted moderate and balanced growth for 2024, with a positive contribution from net external demand.

Vice President Cevdet Ylmaz reiterated the government's commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth to improve social protection and lift Turkey into a higher economic league. But while authorities celebrate these economic gains, many Turkish citizens face financial pressures.

Turkish media have reported efforts by retirees and people on low incomes to buy discounted meat. From 1:30 a.m., people queue in the cold outside the public office of the Meat and Dairy Board and have to wait for hours, wearing several layers to stay warm. This situation shows how far citizens will be willing to go to save their limited budgets in the face of the rising cost of living.

The queues, which can reach more than a hundred people in the early morning, highlight the growing demand for affordable food in tough economic times.

People who retired in the late 1990s remember a time of greater financial assistance, very different from today's need to queue early in the morning for basic necessities like meat.

Inflation in Turkey soared after a currency crisis in late 2021 and reached a 24-year high of 85.51% in October last year. This year, the lira has lost about 5.4 percent of its value so far, deepening the cost of living crisis for Turks.

In recent years, the country has suffered from a deteriorating economy, high inflation and unemployment, and a poor human rights record. President Erdoan is criticized for his mismanagement of the economy, emptying state coffers and establishing a one-man regime in a country where dissent is repressed and opponents are imprisoned for criminal charges. political reasons.

Turkey is due to hold local elections on March 31. Erdoan has pledged to regain control of Istanbul, the country's largest city, and the capital Ankara from the opposition, building on the momentum of his re-election in May, when he began his third mandate. decade at the helm.