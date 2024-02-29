Politics
Erdoan hails economic growth as success as Turks struggle to make ends meet
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan on Thursday hailed the country's economic growth, calling it a success, even as many Turks struggle to make ends meet.
The Turkish Statistics Institute (TurkStat) announced on Thursday that the Turkish economy grew by 4.5% in 2023, despite February's devastating earthquake and other negative factors.
Expected growth for the full year was 4.3 percent according to a Reuters poll, close to the government's forecast of 4.4 percent.
Although expectations were exceeded, the growth rate in 2023 was the lowest since the pandemic year 2020, which saw a low of 1.9 percent, indicating a slowdown from the high growth rates of 11 .5 percent in 2021 and 5.6 percent in 2022.
“The Turkish economy achieved very important success with growth of 4.5 percent last year,” Erdoan told a rally in Ktahya, western Turkey.
The president made the remarks at a time when many Turks are living in poverty due to the rising cost of living. Turkey's annual inflation rate was 64.86 percent in January, according to official data.
Erdoan's government has been criticized for its handling of the economy. The opposition has accused the government of mismanaging the economy and being responsible for high inflation.
Erdoan rejected the criticism and said the government was taking steps to resolve economic problems.
The Turkish economy has grown steadily in recent years, but this growth has not been enough to offset high inflation.
A recent survey by the Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions (Trk-) found that the poverty line for a family of four in Turkey, which refers to the amount a family of four needs to live without feeling deprived of food and money needed to pay other expenses such as rent and utilities amounted to 52,955 Turkish liras ($1,695) in January 2024. The monthly minimum wage in Turkey is 17,002 Turkish liras ($544 dollars) per month.
The survey also found that the food inflation rate in Turkey was 77.20 percent in January 2024.
High inflation has a significant impact on the lives of Turks, many of whom struggle to afford basic necessities such as food, housing and healthcare.
Despite the challenges facing citizens, Finance Minister Mehmet Imek expressed optimism about the future and highlighted the shift to a more qualitative growth model supported by investments and exports. He highlighted the improvement in the current account deficit and predicted moderate and balanced growth for 2024, with a positive contribution from net external demand.
Vice President Cevdet Ylmaz reiterated the government's commitment to sustainable and inclusive growth to improve social protection and lift Turkey into a higher economic league. But while authorities celebrate these economic gains, many Turkish citizens face financial pressures.
Turkish media have reported efforts by retirees and people on low incomes to buy discounted meat. From 1:30 a.m., people queue in the cold outside the public office of the Meat and Dairy Board and have to wait for hours, wearing several layers to stay warm. This situation shows how far citizens will be willing to go to save their limited budgets in the face of the rising cost of living.
The queues, which can reach more than a hundred people in the early morning, highlight the growing demand for affordable food in tough economic times.
People who retired in the late 1990s remember a time of greater financial assistance, very different from today's need to queue early in the morning for basic necessities like meat.
Inflation in Turkey soared after a currency crisis in late 2021 and reached a 24-year high of 85.51% in October last year. This year, the lira has lost about 5.4 percent of its value so far, deepening the cost of living crisis for Turks.
In recent years, the country has suffered from a deteriorating economy, high inflation and unemployment, and a poor human rights record. President Erdoan is criticized for his mismanagement of the economy, emptying state coffers and establishing a one-man regime in a country where dissent is repressed and opponents are imprisoned for criminal charges. political reasons.
Turkey is due to hold local elections on March 31. Erdoan has pledged to regain control of Istanbul, the country's largest city, and the capital Ankara from the opposition, building on the momentum of his re-election in May, when he began his third mandate. decade at the helm.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.turkishminute.com/2024/02/29/erdogan-praise-economic-growth-as-a-success-while-turks-struggle-to-make-ends-meet/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden and Trump expected to make dueling appearances at border
- Erdoan hails economic growth as success as Turks struggle to make ends meet
- How will Bollywood fare? : Diljit Dosanjh on apprehensions regarding 'Chamkila'
- EA cancels Star Wars game due to 670 job cuts
- China sees unprecedented obstacles to protecting state secrets | World News
- Jokowi lays foundation stone for new Bank Mandiri office in IKN
- A look at the key indicators
- Roger Federer narrowly loses to eight-year-old junior table tennis champion 'Pineapple' in Shanghai – FirstSportz
- Christian Gheorghe creates Resonance as an operating system for fashion
- Stock market today: Wall Street closes its last winning month with a quiet end
- Keysight Technologies named Innovative Technology Company of the Year
- UK police warned nine women before they died | BBC Newsnight