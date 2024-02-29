Politics
Biden and Trump expected to make dueling appearances at border
Sign up for The Brief, the Texas Tribunes daily newsletter that keeps readers up to date on the most essential Texas news.
President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump are expected to visit various Texas-Mexico border cities on Thursday in dueling trips that will put immigration at the center of their almost certain rematch in this year's election .
Biden will be in the Rio Grande Valley town of Brownsville, where large migrant encampments are common across the border in Matamoros, Mexico. Meanwhile, Trump is reportedly heading to Eagle Pass, the current epicenter of immigration enforcement efforts by Texas authorities, who in recent months have been locked in a tense standoff with the federal government.
While media outlets reported that Trump would visit Eagle Pass, as of Wednesday evening, he had not made details of his appearance public.
In Brownsville, Biden will discuss the urgent need to pass the Senate's bipartisan border security agreement, the toughest and fairest package of reforms to secure the border in decades, the White House said in a statement. He will reiterate his calls for congressional Republicans to stop playing politics and provide needed funding for additional U.S. Border Patrol agents, more asylum agents, fentanyl detection technology and more Again.
The Trump campaign ridiculed Biden's visit as chasing us to the border. A campaign spokesperson said Biden's trip showed how much of an issue this was for him.
The expected visits come after a bipartisan immigration bill in the US Senate failed to gain traction after Trump asked Republicans not to vote for it so he could campaign on the issue. The bill proposes to overhaul the asylum system to provide faster responses to migrants and allow presidents to order the immediate expulsion of migrants at the border when immigration agents are overwhelmed.
Trump has said controlling immigration would be among his priorities if he wins back the presidency in November. During his presidency, his administration implemented a series of policies aimed at preventing people from seeking asylum at the U.S.-Mexico border and deterring migrants from crossing the border illegally.
His policies included the emergency health order known as Title 42, which immigration officials used to immediately turn people away at the border without allowing them to seek asylum; the Mexico detention program that forced some migrants with pending asylum cases to wait in Mexico before their cases were adjudicated; and a zero-tolerance policy of criminally charging adults who crossed the border illegally, which required Border Patrol agents to separate children from their parents.
The federal government also built 55 miles of new barriers along the U.S.-Mexico border after Trump promised at campaign rallies to build a big, beautiful wall.
The Biden administration has slowly reversed some Trump policies, such as the use of Title 42, and abandoned the Mexico Remain program. He also created and expanded programs that help some immigrants enter the country legally. For example, last year he announced a program that allows 30,000 people from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua and Venezuela to legally immigrate to the United States each month, provided they have a financial sponsor in the United States. It also expanded a 2014 program that lets Central American children can legally join family members already in the United States.
Trump and other Republican leaders have called Biden's actions on immigration open-border policies, which is a frequent refrain from Gov. Greg Abbott, who picked up where Trump left off and flooded the border with state troopers, the National Guard and spent state money to build. barriers and deploy concertina wire.
The Biden administration has angered some of its supporters by implementing policies that also make it harder for migrants to legally enter the United States.
In early 2023, the Biden administration began requiring asylum seekers to use the CBP One cell phone app to get one of 1,400 daily appointments to apply for asylum at a port of entry. The administration also implemented a rule last year that bars migrants from receiving asylum if they entered the country illegally (under U.S. law, migrants have the right to seek asylum regardless of how they enter the country.)
In fact, virtually all border control measures are currently, or have been at various times, at a higher level than when Biden took office, often higher than at any time during the Trump administration, David J Bier, associate director of immigration studies at the Cato Institute, a libertarian think tank based in Washington, wrote in a recent report.
We look forward to welcoming you to downtown Austin September 5-7 for the 2024 Texas Tribune Festival! Join us at Texas' breakout politics and politics event as we dig deeper into the 2024 elections, state and national politics, the state of democracy and much more. When tickets go on sale this spring, Tribune members will see big savings. Donate to join or renew today.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.texastribune.org/2024/02/29/texas-border-trump-biden-immigration/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Biden and Trump expected to make dueling appearances at border
- Erdoan hails economic growth as success as Turks struggle to make ends meet
- How will Bollywood fare? : Diljit Dosanjh on apprehensions regarding 'Chamkila'
- EA cancels Star Wars game due to 670 job cuts
- China sees unprecedented obstacles to protecting state secrets | World News
- Jokowi lays foundation stone for new Bank Mandiri office in IKN
- A look at the key indicators
- Roger Federer narrowly loses to eight-year-old junior table tennis champion 'Pineapple' in Shanghai – FirstSportz
- Christian Gheorghe creates Resonance as an operating system for fashion
- Stock market today: Wall Street closes its last winning month with a quiet end
- Keysight Technologies named Innovative Technology Company of the Year
- UK police warned nine women before they died | BBC Newsnight