Leave Peppa Pig alone and I say this as a grandfather

Can I watch TV? The melancholy call made by my four-year-old grandson after lunch last Sunday was sure to trigger all sorts of conflicting thoughts. Since the floor was littered with toys, Legos, Duplos and unfinished puzzles, he should probably continue playing with those rather than sitting in front of the television. Besides, what did he want to see? The answer, as always, was Peppa Pig!

I must have watched 100 episodes, but it wasn't until this week that I fully appreciated the damage I was inflicting on this poor impressionable child. Suddenly, the airwaves and newspaper columns were filled with mea culpas from parents who feared they had damaged their offspring for life by introducing them to this anthropomorphic cartoon pig.

A mortified mother has revealed she banned her young children from watching Peppa because it was full of negative stereotypes. She said: The father is seen as fat and lazy and I don't want my children to speak that language or accept that behavior.

Our own Michael Deacon said Peppa was a disgusting, insolent little brat. He cited an article from Wall Street Journal titled Parents Turn on the Cheeky Preschooler Pig.

Did they watch a different program? Maybe a samizdat version that is only displayed on the dark web? The Peppa Pig that I have known (too) well in recent years is intelligent, resourceful, confident and extroverted. I would have thought these were virtues parents might want to encourage. As for the program as a whole, it is a hymn to the nuclear family. There's mom and dad, grandpa and grandma, and they all get together regularly for lunches, birthdays, vacations, and school events like concerts and plays.

Parents read to their children in the evening before tucking them in, and they belong to a friendly community in which everyone is ready to help others. It's almost like being back in a sub-Enid Blyton world circa 1953, when the family unit was sacred. Is that the objection, that it is a sepia-toned, nostalgia-laden journey into a past considered old and patriarchal?

Except the main reason Peppa is slandered is because she is rude to her father, who is a portly, wonderfully sweet individual who seems to find something to laugh about in any situation, no matter how embarrassing.

Apparently Peppa calls him fat a lot, but not so much that I noticed. In any case, he is fat and recognizes the reason: I eat too many biscuits. As a grandfather who received a similar warning, there is nothing more incentive to diet than being asked by your grandson if you have a baby in your belly.

My sons grew up in the era of Pat the Postman And Thomas the tank engine without being noticeably traumatized by the capricious conduct of the first or by the occasional petulance of the second. As for Bill and Ben or Andy Pandy, the pillars of my childhood, no one would have considered them role models for anything other than gardening perhaps.

Peppa Pig is almost subversively traditionalist in a world where children are encouraged to question their own identities or to question everything we once considered true and valuable in family relationships. Previous criticisms of Peppa were less ad hominem and quickly rectified, like when bike helmets suddenly appeared after the third series and the family started using seat belts in the car.

A few years ago, while still Prime Minister, Boris Johnson regaled a CBI conference with his own experience of Peppa Pig World in Hampshire. I loved it, he said, touting the British program as an example of how a seemingly unappealing idea can become a global commercial success.