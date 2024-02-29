Excellent news!, Prime Minister Modi welcomes the country's rise to power.





New Delhi, February 29: The increase in leopard population in India has drawn applause and appreciation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Sharing his joy on Thursday, PM Modi wrote on X: “Great news! This significant increase in leopard numbers demonstrates India's unwavering commitment to biodiversity. I congratulate all those who participate in the various collective efforts aimed at protecting wildlife, paving the way for sustainable coexistence. Prime Minister Modi's words assume significance in light of the fact that he has always advocated for international cooperation/alliance for the protection of biodiversity. At each global forum, he fought for global efforts in this direction. He also used the opportunity to convey the message that the increase in the leopard population reaffirms the fact that India is sincerely working for the protection of biodiversity. Earlier on Thursday, Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav released a report saying the country's leopard population has increased to 13,874 (range: 12,616 – 15,132). “Central India has a stable or slightly growing leopard population (2018: 8,071, 2022: 8,820); The Shivalik Hills and Ganga plains have seen a decline (2018: 1,253, 2022: 1,109),” the report titled “Status of Leopards” said. He said that “if we look at the sampled area in 2018 and 2022 across India, there is a growth of 1.08 percent per year.” “In the Shivalik Hills and Gangetic plains, there is a decline of 3.4 percent per year, while the largest growth rate was observed in central India and the Eastern Ghats , to 1.5 percent,” the report said. The report also said that the fifth round of leopard population estimation (2022) in India focused on forest habitats in 18 tiger states, covering four major tiger conservation landscapes. The conservation legacy of “Project Tiger” extends beyond tigers, as shown in the State of the Leopard report, which highlights broader species protection efforts.

(The content of this article comes from a news agency and has not been edited by the ap7am team.)

