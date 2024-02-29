Pakistan takes oath of new parliament amid chaotic scenes, as Imran Khan's party protests vote count





ISLAMABAD (AP) Pakistan's National Assembly swore in a chaotic scene Thursday as allies of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan protested what they say was a rigged election.

Lawmakers from Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party repeatedly chanted “Vote thief!” while Shehbaz Sharif, who is expected to form the government, entered the lower house of Parliament with his brother Nawaz Sharif. Both men are former prime ministers.

Outgoing National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf administered oath to the new lawmakers at noon.

The house echoed with songs of Long live Sharif! when the brothers signed the register after taking the oath. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the young president of the Pakistan People's Party and a key ally of Sharif, was greeted with similar chants.

The new government will face challenges, including a surge in militant attacks and energy shortages; as well as a struggling economy that will force Pakistan to seek another bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Lawmakers from Khan's PTI told reporters they would continue their campaign against voter fraud in elections inside and outside parliament.

Yes, the elections were rigged, said Gohar Ali Khan, the current PTI chief.

The PTI has called for nationwide rallies on Saturday. The party claims its results were altered in dozens of constituencies to prevent it from securing a majority, an accusation denied by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

After the February 8 election, Commonwealth observers praised election officials for holding the vote despite multiple militant attacks, but the US State Department said the vote took place amid restrictions on freedoms expression, association and peaceful assembly. The European Union has also criticized the inability of certain political actors to run in the elections. Pakistan's Foreign Ministry hit back at the criticism, saying the vote was conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

None of the foreign observers reported widespread vote theft.

Sharifs' Pakistan Muslim League party, or PML-N, and former President Asif Ali Zardari's Pakistan People's Party emerged from the vote as the largest presence among the National Assembly's 336 seats, or lower house of parliament.

Under a power-sharing formula, Sharif's party will support Zardari in next month's presidential elections. Incumbent President Arif Alvi is an ally of Khan and was a senior member of the PTI before becoming president.

Khan is currently serving prison sentences in several cases and is barred from running for or holding office. He was convicted of corruption, revealing official secrets and violating marriage laws in three separate verdicts and sentenced to concurrent prison terms of 10, 14 and 7 years. Khan is appealing all convictions. He still faces some 170 prosecutions on charges ranging from corruption to inciting violence and terrorism.

On Wednesday, the PTI wrote a letter to the International Monetary Fund, urging it to link any negotiations with Islamabad to an audit of the country's recent elections, which its party claims were rigged. The latest development came days before the IMF released a key tranche of a bailout loan to Pakistan.

Khan's decision had drawn widespread criticism from his rivals, including Sharif, saying Khan wanted to harm the country's economy. Sharif, who replaced Khan after his ouster in a vote of no confidence in April 2022, had fought hard to avoid a default on foreign payments last summer when the IMF approved the long-awaited $3 billion.

Sharif has said he wants a new IMF bailout after March, when last year's IMF bailout expires.

