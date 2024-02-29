Cabinet Secretariat of the Republic of Indonesia | President Jokowi Appreciates BRI's Role in MSME Development in Indonesia





Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appreciated the strategic role of Bank Rakyat Indonesia (BRI) in supporting the development of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in Indonesia. This appreciation was expressed by the President during the laying of the first stone or revolutionary construction of the BRI International Microfinance Center building in the Archipelago Capital Region (IKN), North Penajam Paser, East Kalimantan, Thursday (02/29/2024). I really appreciate what Bank Rakyat Indonesia BRI has done, which has extended credit to MSMEs by more than 84%. “This is something extraordinary because BIS Bank wants to take care of small, micro and medium enterprises,” he said. Although it is not easy, President Jokowi appreciates the contribution and hard work of BRI in developing MSMEs in Indonesia. No bank, whether domestic or foreign banks, can match the benefits of BIS. This is based on the hard work of taking care of micro, small and medium MSMEs. “I really appreciate it,” the president continued. On this occasion, the Head of State further underlined that IKN is a balanced central point in the center of the country. Thanks to its enormous geographical peculiarity, IKN is expected to be able to facilitate access from various corners of the region, including Papua and Banda Aceh. “At the point where we are in the capital of the archipelago, if you look at the figure, we are in the middle of our country, Indonesia,” he said. Later if airportThis is the archipelago, so around June-July I want to try how many of the archipelago capital in the west and the archipelago capital in the east. “This shows that we are a real focal point for our new capital of the archipelago,” he continued. Apart from this, the President also spoke about the challenges of infrastructure development in Nusantara towns which are still in the development stage. Nevertheless, he stressed that these projects, including the construction of financial hubs, will have a positive impact on increasing connectivity and economic growth of the IKN. Indeed, the existing installations in the Indonesian capital have not yet been completed. So don't be pessimistic just yet because it's not over yet [pembangunan]he said. The President was also accompanied in this activity by Minister of State-Owned Enterprises (BUMN) Erick Thohir, Minister of Investment/Head of the Investment Coordination Board (BKPM) Bahlil Lahadalia, Minister of Commerce (Mendag) Zulkifli Hasan, Minister of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Agrarian Affairs and Land Planning (ATR)/head of the National Land Agency (BPN) Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, and head of the IKN authority Bambang Susantono. Also present were Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Council (Wantimpres) Wiranto, Head of the Board of Commissioners of the Financial Services Authority (OJK) Mahendra Siregar, Acting General Commander of the TNI Agus Subiyanto. Acting East Kalimantan Governor Akmal Malik. Makmur Marbun, Paser Regent of North Penajam, Ridwan Kamil, Curator of Development of IKN, and Sunarso, Senior Director of BIS.(BPMI SETPRES/UN)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://setkab.go.id/presiden-jokowi-apresiasi-peran-bri-dalam-pengembangan-umkm-di-indonesia/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos