Freedom House says 2023 Turkish elections were unfair, opposition suppressed

The advocacy organization Freedom House, based in Washington, has in its latest report report called Turkey's elections last May unfair and said they took place against a backdrop of repression of political opposition and restrictions on freedom of expression.

Freedom House on Thursday released its report Freedom in the World in 2024. The Mounting Damage of Flawed Elections and Armed Conflict, in which it concludes that flawed elections and armed conflicts have contributed to the decline of political rights and civil liberties , endangering freedom and causing serious consequences. human suffering in 2023.

Turkey, which is listed as an unfree country in the report as in the organization's previous reports since 2018, is listed as one of 52 countries where political rights and civil liberties deteriorated in 2023, with only 21 countries showing improvement.

According to the report, widespread election-related problems, including violence and manipulation, led to a deterioration of rights and freedoms.

Turkey held presidential and parliamentary elections in May. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan, whose Justice and Development Party (AKP) has ruled Turkey since 2002, won a third term while the AKP-led People's Alliance retained a majority of seats in parliament.

Erdoan received 52.2% of the vote in the second round, defeating Kemal Kldarolu, then leader of the main opposition party, the Republican People's Party (CHP), supported by an alliance of opposition parties.

Despite the fact that the election had to be held in a second round and Erdoan won by only a small margin, attention during and after the campaign focused on the opposition's shortcomings rather than on the country's many democratic deficits. Ultimately, the failure of opposition forces to win an unfair competition overshadowed major systemic abuses such as restrictions on free speech and criminal prosecutions of political opponents who are routinely employed by the government, said Freedom House.

Erdoan's victory came despite criticism of the government's response following two major earthquakes that shook Turkey's southeastern provinces on February 6, 2023, killing more than 53,000 people and injuring at least 100,000, while leaving hundreds of thousands homeless or displaced.

In addition to the earthquakes, Turkey is grappling with a cost of living crisis marked by galloping inflation, calculated at around 43.6% over one year in April 2023. This economic challenge adds to criticism of Erdoan's AKP, which managed to win the elections despite all obstacles.

The run-up to the elections was dominated not by discussions of the country's economic problems, the devastation caused by earthquakes or a reconstruction plan for earthquake survivors, but by Erdoan's accusations against Kldarolu and the CHP, linking them to terrorism and LGBT+. groups.

Using divisive rhetoric, Erdoan accused the CHP of supporting the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey and much of the international community, and even released a doctored video for his supporters at an election rally in Istanbul showing Kldarolu. with certain members of the PKK.

Erdoan later admitted that the video had been doctored, but that the damage was done.

Freedom House said anti-democratic tactics targeting free and fair elections do not always succeed in eradicating genuine electoral competition, but long-term manipulation that significantly distorts the playing field, including exploiting state resources and media assets, can lead to a situation in which opposition losses reinforce the perception of dominance of an increasingly authoritarian outgoing president.

This is the pattern that has developed in Türkiye. Elections in Turkey have long been marked by harassment, arrests and criminal prosecutions of opposition leaders and journalists, as well as media domination and abuse of state resources by the Party of Justice and Development (AKP) in power, according to the report.

In the run-up to the elections, Turkey also saw the arrest of a number of journalists working for anti-government or pro-Kurdish media outlets, which was interpreted as an attempt by the government to silence its critics. Many said the journalists' arrest prevented the elections from being held in a free and fair environment.

In the Freedom House report, Turkey is ranked fifth among countries in terms of the greatest decline in freedoms over the past decade, with a drop of 27 points out of an overall score of 100, preceded by Tanzania, the Libya, Nagorno-Karabakh (a territory not a country) and Nicaragua.

Aside from issues of electoral manipulation, the Freedom House report also cited Erdoan's accusations and attacks against LGBT+ groups as a threat among those affecting specific freedoms – or the freedoms of specific groups – over the course of the year.

The report said Erdoan blamed LGBT+ communities for the erosion of the institution of the family, while his party proposed legally codifying the definition of family as a unit centered on a man and a woman.

Although homosexuality has been legal throughout Turkey's modern history, homosexuals regularly face harassment and abuse.

In recent years, LGBTQ events have been blocked, including Istanbul Pride, which was banned in 2015 after taking place every year since 2003.

Officials of the ruling AKP and President Erdoan frequently engage in hate speech targeting the LGBTQ community, portraying them as monsters and degenerates.