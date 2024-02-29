Xi Jinping's high-tech surveillance state

The social credit system, if realized as planned, will be another example of distributed surveillance. Its construction and operation will call upon the attention and energy of countless people across the landscape of Chinese society, not just, or even primarily, the capabilities of state security bureaucracies. The basis of this data processing initiative will be information provided by network operators, university staff and students, local party and government officials, business operators, management personnel of residences, medical personnel, teachers, urban facility managers and ordinary people going about their business. lives in the most modest way. Formal and informal informants of all kinds, monitoring their neighbors, co-workers, friends, and relatives, will provide the data that will make possible a national coercive social credit system.

Implementation

At the end of 2021, sixty-two localities had been selected for social credit pilot projects. The first type of pilot project, known as a comprehensive regional pilot project, is intended to evaluate the performance of a system within a jurisdiction. The second type, a regional cooperation pilot, tests methods of collaboration and information exchange as well as coordination of reward and penalty programs between jurisdictions. The third type of pilot project, the credit evaluation pilot system, tests a full-fledged social credit system in the key sectors listed in the 2014 planning document of the State Council.

One element of the social credit system under construction has already become a powerful instrument of social control: public shaming. One of the sanctions envisaged for the system is the public humiliation of those who perform poorly. In some jurisdictions, this is happening today, as courts seek to enforce their judgments and penalize those who fail to pay their debts by publishing the names of individuals and companies deemed unreliable.

These individuals, as well as officials of the targeted entities, also face sanctions such as denial of access to high-end hotels, restaurants and apartments and first-class seats on planes and trains. Designated individuals may be prevented from purchasing real estate, renovating their homes, taking vacations, purchasing expensive insurance products, or sending their children to expensive private schools.

Much of the progress toward a nationwide social credit system has occurred in the development of a legal framework. It appears that by the end of 2021, the governments of almost every province and large municipality had created social credit regulations. Sixty-eight provisions of these regulations are vaguely defined, reflecting the parties' long-standing preference for maximum discretion. For example, the Shanghai municipal government announced in 2020 that it would classify as unreliable people who concealed COVID infections, travel history to pandemic-hit areas, close contact with COVID patients or suspicious patients who avoided mandatory medical isolation. The central government's orders said nothing about the classification of these people, but they were reported to Shanghai's public credit information platform, which then reduced their social credit scores.

Online crime

Other jurisdictions that have liberally interpreted social credit rules include Guangdong. Section 32 of its provincial regulations, for example, classifies as untrustworthy any person whose behavior results in serious sabotage of the media order in cyberspace or the gathering of a crowd to disrupt the social order. China's Cyber ​​Administration has proposed that all jurisdictions blacklist as untrustworthy anyone spreading rumors online with blatant social impact. Article 23 of the Nanjing Social Credit Regulation reduces the creditworthiness of people who drive under the influence, illegally keep violent or aggressive dogs, disrupt order in health care facilities, use public transportation without paying for tickets, [or] organize direct marketing activities that affect social stability.

The social credit system has unparalleled potential as a surveillance tool due to the vast amounts of personal data collected, stored and analyzed under its umbrella. A fully functioning social credit system as envisioned by central government can theoretically use Big Data and AI to develop relatively accurate profiles of individuals' political leanings and even predict the risks a given person may pose to the left. However, press reports suggest that, until now, the system has been deployed largely as an instrument of social control through administrative sanctions, not as a high-tech tool of political espionage. This seems implicit in the frequent abuse of social credits by local governments. Many jurisdictions have joined Shanghai in applying the credit reduction penalty to enforce COVID containment measures. Other questionable uses of the social credit system include penalizing people who charge their e-bikes in public areas of their apartment building, drivers who run red lights, and littering.

These may not be worthy activities, but social credit constitutes a permanent record that could have potentially serious consequences. The profusion of discrediting actions should itself be frightening, as it demonstrates the broad discretion of officials. In some regions, governments have penalized petitioners seeking redress for their grievances by losing their social credit.

The proposed social credit system faces two significant challenges and may ultimately fail to realize its potential as a surveillance tool. The first is the absence of national standards for actions that could affect solvency, either positively or negatively. This gives local governments more leeway to impose social control, but the negative impact on a national social credit system is likely far-reaching.

Information collected in the absence of clear guidelines will contain a high level of noise and therefore will not be reliable for verifying an individual's true political loyalty. Indeed, the objectives of local authorities in adopting social credit rules will likely diverge considerably from those of central government, thus making this system less effective.

Another challenge lies in integrating and processing large amounts of credit information across jurisdictions and between governments and non-governmental entities. The expenses and challenges will be enormous, although that does not mean they will exceed the capabilities of the party-state.

This is an extract from The sentinel state, surveillance and the survival of dictatorship in China published by Harvard University Press.

Minxin Pei is a Chinese-American political scientist and opinion columnist.