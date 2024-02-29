Spare a thought for the rich and the needy

The Conservatives have had a bit of trouble with their advertising lately. Or to be more honest, they've become less popular than the Millwall football team, a dodgy estate agent, an investment banker boasting of a huge bonus and Taylor Swift's father combined.

So I thought I'd do a decent gesture and offer them some advice on what to include in their budget and pre-election speeches. It's part of my charitable mission to help the rich and needy.

The testimony of our own eyes

They will already be well advanced with the first draft of their election messages, which should say something like: everything happened for the best in the best of all possible worlds and it wasn't our fault if something went wrong. 'wasn't.

Perhaps they should build on this extremely credible worldview by telling us all that the cost of living crisis has nothing to do with poor decisions made by anyone in a Conservative government. Any concerns that may exist regarding difficulty paying mortgages and rentshorrible energy bills to a period of record profits for energy companies, or stubbornly high food bills must be banished from the public mind.

Every effort must be made to try to persuade us that these things were entirely the product of the war in Ukraine or Covid, not as bad as we thought, or the result of a crisis. well-intentioned excess of enthusiasm for unfunded tax cuts imposed by someone whose actions the government bears no responsibility for. Despite the fact that Liz Truss was the leader only a little over a year ago.

To prove how much the party has changed since Theresa May's hesitations, the dishonesty of Boris Johnson, and Truss's reckless race for growth, the current Prime Minister and his Chancellor would be well advised to announce that they are united in their determination to do things differently. They must specify that their own unfunded tax cutsand their own unrealistic and unsustainable promises of rapid economic growthand their own lies about how much money they actually spend on public services are much better promises.

Don't talk about public services!

Given the perilous state of these public services and their serious shortage of money, I believe the Chancellor has no other choice. He must tell us all to reject the evidence in our own eyes and ask us to believe that the Tories have in fact been incredibly generous in their support for the NHS, local governments and particularly public transport services in the North .

I strongly suggest that no mention be made of the extent to which investment in public transport per capita is higher in London than in Yorkshire. Spending three times less in the North doesn't really look like a race to the top. Instead, they should focus on promising us bluntly that things will be very different if we re-elect them.

They must make generous promises to finally build a wonderful new station in Bradford and, ultimately, a trans-Pennine electrified line to link Liverpool, Manchester, Leeds/Bradford, York and Hull. Because it wouldn't help if voters focused on their utter failure to do so over the past fifteen years, or realized that actual spending plans have very long deadlines and can be canceled sooner easily than HS2.

How about a nice moral panic?

It might also be in their own interest for this government to try to create a moral panic about law and order and the risks posed by the hordes of immigrants. Focusing on this could distract attention from wasting tens of millions of pounds on a project that sent no one to Rwanda and avoid questioning the situation. war that this country is currently fomenting in the Congonot to mention the racist massacre of hundreds of thousands of people in Rwanda only a few decades ago, and the arrival of more asylum seekers from Rwanda to England than those sent in the other direction. It would be very unwise of the Chancellor to have asylum seekers working in shortage occupations while their applications are processed, and he certainly should not spend money on processing these applications quickly, as it is simpler to waste this money to house people in a dilapidated hotel. rooms and overpriced barges.

I also strongly suggest that the Chancellor tells us all that he is delivering the greenest budget ever so that we can all vote blue safely and go green. Because no one could have any fear that locking Britain into obsolete fossil fuel technology for another few decades would have unfortunate consequences, or that abandoning an insulation project that was in going to save the economy average household of more than 150 people per year before it's decided to ditch the green bullshit, that's something any elected Tory minister would do. That is the job of the House of Lords.

Some things can't be tweaked

Above all, I suggest that no mention be made of the word Brexit. It may be tempting for the Chancellor to tell us all that everything is fine and ask us to enjoy the beautiful sunny plateaus of our new economic and social achievements. It might be better to keep quiet and hope that no one notices that nothing like this happened. If the Conservatives are lucky, then maybe everyone can be persuaded to continue inflicting damage on our own country instead of admitting that this has all been a huge mistake that needs to be corrected at the first possible opportunity.

What do you think? Do I have a future as a conservative speechwriter? Or perhaps the more interesting question is: Can anyone put a clever enough spin on a government that hasn't been as spectacularly successful in deceiving enough people in time for the election? The sooner we find the answer to that question the better, because I strongly suspect that, despite my best efforts to offer them free advice, no one can successfully polish such a large pile of excrement.