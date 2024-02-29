Candidates backed by former PM Pak Imran Khan's party take oath as president, vice president





Mr. Khan's independent candidates backed by the PTI obtained a clear majority (File)

Peshawar:

Independent candidates backed by former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, Babar Saleem Swati and Suriya Bibi, were sworn in as speaker and deputy speaker respectively of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial assembly on Thursday .

Mr. Swati, 62, elected from PK-37 Mansehra-II constituency in the February 8 provincial elections, obtained 89 votes against 17 obtained by Pakistan People's Party candidate Ehsan Ullah Khan.

Similarly, 40-year-old Suriya Bibi, who won PK-1 seat from Chitral, secured 87 votes in the elections and won the post of Vice President.

Suriya is the first woman elected to a general seat in the history of Chitral after securing 18,914 votes against Shakeel Ahmed of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), who could only secure 10,533 votes .

Outgoing President Mushtaq Ghani administered the oath of office to the new Custodian of the House.

Chief Minister-designate Ali Amin Gandapur will take oath as House leader in the KPK assembly on Friday.

The swearing-in ceremony of the president and vice president took place a day after the newly elected KPK assembly lawmakers were sworn in on Wednesday.

The KPK assembly has a total strength of 145 members, including 10 women and four minorities elected against reserved seats.

The allocation of reserved seats has not been notified as the matter is currently being examined by the Election Commission of Pakistan.

In the February 8 elections, Mr Khan's independent candidates, backed by the PTI, won a clear majority in the provincial legislature with 90 seats to form the third consecutive solo government in the restive province.

PTI-backed independent candidates have joined the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC) to receive their share of seats reserved for women and minorities in national and provincial assemblies.

The SIC is an alliance of Islamic political and religious parties in the predominantly Muslim country, which represents followers of the Sunni school of Islam.

