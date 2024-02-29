Autographed Trump sneakers were bought by Roman Sharf for $9,000





Roman Sharf is a collector. His newest addition to his conglomerate? A pair of $9,000 sneakers autographed by former President Donald Trump.

The gold high-tops, which feature an American flag on the ankle and the letter T in the center, are titled Never Surrender. The image of the shoes went viral after Trump unveiled them at Sneaker Con in Philadelphia in mid-February. Sharf, who lives in Doylestown, bid on his pair at the sneakerhead convention.

The Bucks County businessman said he thought the sneakers were worth $10,000 before he started bidding. Shortly after the auction, he was offered $12,000. He has since been offered $25,000, he said.

People tell me they're worth $100,000, Sharf, 48, said. But the reality is that they are worth zero until I decide to sell them. And for now, they're on display in my office next to a hat that Donald Trump signed for me and the marker he signed it with. And it's a story to tell.

Four days after winning the signed shoes, Sharf and his son, who sells sneakers, went to the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Fla., to have lunch with the former president. They talked about golf and sneakers. Trump ordered a hamburger and fries with a Coke, Sharf said.

I felt the presence of a boss, said Sharf, who supports Trump. But yet, not for a second did I feel belittled, or like I didn't belong.

Sharf runs a gray market luxury watch sales company called Luxury Bazaar. This means that he markets luxury watches without being authorized by the brand to do so on their behalf, and his company makes more than $150 million a year doing so, according to his YouTube channel. Luxury Bazaar has offices in Southampton, Bucks County and Hong Kong.

Collection of fragments

As well as sneakers, Sharf's Southampton office houses a Formula 1 racing car, antique weapons including a Chinese hand cannon dating back to 1600, Muhammad Ali memorabilia, helmets and old cassette tapes.

I am a collector by nature, he says. I sometimes like to call myself a degenerate collector because sometimes I buy too many things.

Although he's not currently planning to sell his Trump sneakers, thinking about resale value helps justify purchases like that to his wife, he joked.

Before I buy these sneakers, in the back of my mind I'm saying OK, this thing is going to be money in the bank, these sneakers are going to be worth a fortune, he said. Now it doesn't matter whether I sell them or not, because nine times out of ten, collectors don't end up selling their items. We tend to accumulate things.

He said that if he sold his Trump sneakers, he would donate the money to a charitable cause, such as his own organization called Watches for Good which he said has raised money for Ukraine and other initiatives or for the American Cancer Society.

But the collector in me is that I can't sell them, he said. I can't. I mean, look at this. It is the most famous pair of shoes. Well, for now anyway. RIGHT? And I have a matching hat.

It's a difficult decision, he added.

A political declaration

On the day of the convention, Sharf posted a photo of her new sneakers on Instagram and tagged Trump.

In a video he posted two days later, he said he wasn't trying to make a political statement by purchasing the shoes. But when his winning bid was revealed to the public, people started sending him messages saying they would no longer do business with him because he was a Trump supporter, he said.

In the media frenzy surrounding these shoes, some media outlets called him a Russian oligarch. But Sharf said he was actually born in Ukraine, which was part of the Soviet Union when he immigrated to the United States at age 13.

I thought people did business with Luxury Bazaar because we have been in business for 21 years, because of the trust, personalized customer service we provide and great prices, but I guess I was wrong, a- he declared in the video.

You want to hate me because I want this country to be great again? Go ahead and judge a sneakerhead, he added, before reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

Sharf, a Republican, said he values ​​free speech, faith and what he calls family values ​​when it comes to politics. For me, it's family, God, country, said Sharf, an Army veteran. I am a patriot of this country.

He said he did not support Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Trump has praised Putin several times since his 2016 campaign. In mid-February, Trump expressed his opposition to aid to Ukraine and also said he would encourage Russia to do whatever it wants towards NATO members who do not respect defense spending guidelines.

Asked about Trump's praise of Putin, Sharf said he believed there was more going on behind the scenes than the public suspected, and that Trump would be able to end the war if he wins the 2024 elections.

The sneakerhead said he generally keeps politics off his social media, where he broadcasts content about luxury watches. But there have been exceptions, such as when he posted a message about his support for police after the outcry following the killing of George Floyd and when he raised money to support Ukraine, he said. -he declares.

And now there's Trump's senior leadership video, in which he explains that he's a Republican and reacts to being called a Russian oligarch.

It wasn't planned, he said. It was literally me going to buy a pair of sneakers, and the world went haywire.

