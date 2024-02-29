Li Qiang meets with the delegation of the United States Chamber of Commerce_Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America





On the morning of February 28, 2024, Premier Li Qiang met with a delegation from the United States Chamber of Commerce led by President and CEO of the United States Chamber of Commerce, Suzanne P. Clark, at the Great Hall of the People. Li Qiang said that since the summit between the heads of state of China and the United States in San Francisco last November, the two sides have carried out a series of dialogues and communications to promote pragmatic cooperation between the two countries. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the United States. Presidents Xi Jinping and Joe Biden exchanged congratulatory letters, emphasizing their continued commitment to stabilizing and developing China-US relations for the benefit of the two countries and the world. The practice of the past 45 years has repeatedly proven that both China and the United States stand to gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation, and that cooperation is the only correct choice. Based on the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China is ready to work with the United States to implement the important joint agreements reached between the two heads of state to promote development healthy and regular bilateral relations. . Li Qiang stressed that the Chinese and American economies are highly complementary and their interests are deeply integrated. Both sides mutually benefit from each other's development, and strengthening economic and trade cooperation is beneficial to both countries. The two parties should be partners rather than rivals. Engaging in all forms of “decoupling and disruption of supply chains” or “small yard, high fences” is not in the fundamental interest of both parties and will only lead to huge losses for businesses in both countries, for the economy and even for global development. China is now advancing Chinese modernization on all fronts through high-quality development, and will continue to drive huge demand in the fields of advanced manufacturing, new urbanization, structural improvement consumption, green and low-carbon transformations, among other aspects. American companies are encouraged to continue to invest in China and explore the Chinese market to share development opportunities. China will further open its doors to the outside world, continue to foster a world-class, market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, and provide more support and convenience to American and other companies. country to invest. and doing business in China. He expressed hope that the American Chamber of Commerce and its entrepreneurs will continue to serve as a bridge to promote more communication and mutual understanding between the two countries. Clark said the U.S.-China relationship is extremely important. She welcomed the success of the summit of the two heads of state in San Francisco and the dynamic of improving relations between the two countries. Decoupling between the United States and China is not a viable option, and greater openness from China is welcome. The US Chamber of Commerce is willing to serve as a bridge, conduct frank and constructive communications and exchanges with the Chinese side, make efforts to deepen US-China economic and trade relations and mutually beneficial cooperation, and promote the steady development of relations between the United States and China. reports. Wu Zhenglong was present at the meeting.

