National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo will follow up on President Joko Widodo's instructions and directives at the 2024 TNI-Polri meeting

SHNet, Jakarta – National Police Chief General Listyo Sigit Prabowo confirmed that he will follow up on President Joko Widodo's (Jokowi) instructions and directives at the TNI-Polri 2024 Leadership Meeting (Rapim).

This was conveyed by Sigit during the opening of the National Police Rapim at the Tribrata Building, South Jakarta, Thursday, February 29, 2024.

“Today is a series of TNI-Polri meeting activities that were opened yesterday by the President in Cilangkap. “Of course, each of them is carrying out the Rapim to follow up on several directives from the President,” Sigit said.

During the National Police meeting, Sigit revealed that there were several important agendas that needed to be secured by police personnel. From the ongoing election stages, security preparations for the month of Ramadan to Eid al-Fitr, international events to the implementation of simultaneous regional elections (Pilkada) in 37 Indonesian provinces.

On a deeper level, Sigit emphasized the importance of maintaining the value of the unity of the Indonesian nation. According to him, it is the main capital for maintaining stability, security and public order.

Even though during the elections there were differences of opinion, Sigit said, unity and unity are values ​​that must continue to be maintained by all elements of society, in order to achieve the Vision of a golden Indonesia in 2045.

“Maintaining unity and unity as the main capital of stability and security is the main prerequisite for being able to truly realize the Vision of Golden Indonesia 2045. What we are feeling now, we have seen the numbers, is on track compared to other countries. . “Indonesia, I think the numbers are very good,” Sigit said.

With this positive trend, Sigit said, all elements of society must come together to maintain this trend. Keeping in mind that Indonesia can continue to grow while other countries face recession.

“This must be maintained, several countries are facing a recession situation, including several developed countries. But Indonesia could be in good health. “It is a capital that of course we must maintain together,” Sigit said.

Therefore, Sigit reminded us not to get lost in differences that could give rise to societal polarization. The most important thing now, Sigit said, is to create synergies and work together to maintain Indonesia's good economic growth.

“Of course, it’s our job to oversee that. Because it is difficult and not easy. “However, we are confident that if we are all united, all stakeholders and the entire community, we will ensure that there is no polarization, all ministries/institutions, especially the police, will be able to maintain stability of security and social order, we are confident that this goal can be achieved in time,” Sigit explained.

On the other hand, Sigit will remind all levels of the police to prepare security in order to cope with the implementation of Ramadan until Eid al-Fitr.

“We still have fundamental tasks that we must monitor and maintain. “Because we will soon enter the month of Ramadan in March and this also requires special attention because there will be a very large movement back to the country, which of course we must be able to secure,” Sigit said.

Not only that, Sigit explained, the police were also preparing security for the Bali international event attended by 43 countries. As well as the implementation of regional elections (Pilkada) simultaneously in 37 provinces of Indonesia.

“Thank God, so far we can manage the different dynamics that exist. There is indeed a lot of buzz on social networks and perhaps there are people who are getting involved on the ground regarding the results. “However, everything is under controlled and measurable conditions and I of course hope that this will be part of our democracy that we can continue to maintain,” Sigit concluded. (Mayhan)