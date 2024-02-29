Supreme Court sets April date to determine whether Donald Trump has immunity from prosecution





UPDATE: The Supreme Court will hear arguments in April on whether Donald Trump has immunity from criminal prosecution for conspiring to stay in office after the 2020 election.

Oral arguments are scheduled for the week of April 22, a calendar date that raises doubts whether a trial on the Jan. 6-related charges will take place before the election.

But the high court has meanwhile stayed an appeals court mandate that had overwhelmingly concluded that Trump did not have immunity.

This stay will further delay any start of a trial in the Washington, D.C. criminal case, where the former president faces four conspiracy counts related to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results that ultimately led to the attack on the Capitol on January 6. The district court has put the trial on hold as Trump's legal team pursues its immunity claims, and the Supreme Court's schedule raises the possibility that the trial and verdict may not happen before the November election.

Read the Supreme Court order.

Professor Rick Hasen of UCLA wrote on his Election Law blog that “if the Court doesn't issue an opinion before the end of June, are we really going to see the trial court try Trump during the general election season ( or even during the RNC convention)? ? I find this very hard to believe… This could well be the end of the game.”

A three-judge panel of the D.C. Circuit rejected Trump's immunity claims in a ruling issued earlier this month.

The appeals judges wrote: “Former President Trump’s alleged efforts to remain in power despite his defeat in the 2020 election would, if proven, be an unprecedented attack on the structure of our government. He allegedly engaged in a process in which the president has no role – the counting and certification of Electoral College votes – thereby undermining constitutionally established procedures and the will of Congress. Immunizing former President Trump's actions would “further enlarge the presidential office, already so powerful and relatively immune from judicial review, at the expense of Congress.”

The Supreme Court is already considering whether Trump can be barred from voting in a state given the 14th Amendment. This includes a clause barring those who have engaged in insurrection from holding public office.

Liz Cheney, a former Republican congresswoman who served as vice chair of the January 6 Committee, wrote on X/Twitter: “Delaying the January 6 trial removes critical evidence that Americans deserve to hear. Donald Trump tried to overturn an election and take power. Our justice system must be able to bring him to justice before the next election. SCOTUS should decide this matter quickly.

The Trump campaign released a statement. “Without presidential immunity, a president will not be able to function properly or make decisions in the best interests of the United States of America. Presidents will always be concerned, even paralyzed, by the prospect of wrongful prosecution and retaliation after leaving office. This could actually lead to extortion and blackmail of a president. The other side would say, “If you don't do something the way we want you to, we'll come after you when you leave office, or maybe even before.” »

More soon.

