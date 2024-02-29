the day Tenerife captures the world's attention for half an hour

Tenerife witnessed, on November 15, 2019, a rare event on the island: the fleeting visit of the President of Russia, Vladimir Poutine. An event which also coincided with the presence in these regions of the highest Chinese leader, Xi Jinping.

At that time, no one had predicted the escalation of tensions which would be unleashed in the following years, particularly in relation to the invasion of Ukraine by Russian troops, which began in 2022 and which continues today with more 30,000 civilian casualties and 6 million people. the refugees, being the largest armed conflict in Europe since World War II.

Cover of DIARIO DE AVISOS from November 15, 2019. DA

Xi Jinping at Teide

Xi Jinping arrives at Reina Sofa Airport in Tenerife Southaccompanied by his wife Peng Liyuanoccurred a few minutes before 7:30 p.m., as part of a private visit that he had been preparing for a month but which lasted barely a day, and in a context marked by the commercial conflict between Asian giant with the United States.

Chinese state television devoted extensive coverage to the president's arrival and his visit to Teide National Park, to which access from the south was closed. And Xi Jinping stayed at the Abama Hotel, in Gua de Isora, accompanied by a large entourage dedicated to his security.

Putin's technical ladder

The presence in Tenerife of Jinping and Putin occurred after the participation of both in the 11th annual BRICS summit, held in Brazil, an event also attended by the leaders of other countries, such as India, South Africa South and Brazil.

The Russian leader's stay on the island lasted no more than half an hour, time to make a technical stopover at Tenerife South airport to change planes in the facility's hangar and continue his trip.