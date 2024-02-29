Biden and Trump deliver different messages in person on the same day at the southern border





Washington — President Biden is visiting the southern border Thursday at the same time former President Donald Trump also makes an appearance in another Texas border town, in a split-screen emblematic of the political moment.

Mr. Biden is visiting Brownsville, Texas, where he is meeting with Border Patrol agents, law enforcement officials and local leaders, the White House said. In his remarks in Brownsville, he called on Congress to pass the bipartisan border security deal negotiated in the Senate and which Republicans rejected earlier this month after Trump opposed it.

The president praised U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents for their efforts at the southern border, but noted they “desperately need more resources,” more agents, more officers , more equipment “to secure our border,” Mr. Biden said. “Friends, it is time to act. It is high time to act,” he added.

Mr. Biden called on Republican leaders to “show a little courage” and embrace the border and national security deal that was agreed to and then abandoned due to Trump's rejection of the deal. The measure, which would have funded more border security agents between ports of entry and added immigration judges to address the backlog of millions of cases, was “derailed by the politics of the base,” the president said, after the Republicans had been informed. , “'Don't do this because it will benefit the incumbent.'”

Saying the bill would win “a majority of Democrats and Republicans in both houses,” the president called on Republicans and Democrats, including Trump, to “come together and do it” and “remember to who we work, for the love of God.” “.

President Joe Biden speaks with U.S. Border Patrol and local officials as he monitors the southern border, Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Brownsville, Texas, along the Rio Grande. Evan Vucci / AP

Meanwhile, the former president and front-runner for the Republican nomination is in Eagle Pass, Texas, just over 300 miles from the president. Trump met with Texas officials, including Gov. Greg Abbott. And in his remarks at the border, Trump claimed the United States was “overrun by Biden's migrant crime,” and he rattled off a list of crimes he said had been committed by migrants. “They’re being allowed into our country and it’s horrible.”

He addressed the killing of University of Georgia nursing student Laken Riley in his remarks. Authorities say the suspect in her murder, José Antonio Ibarra, 26, entered the United States illegally from Venezuela.

Trump called Ibarra a “monstrous illegal alien migrant released into the country” by President Biden.

The former president was also asked by a reporter about the race to become the next Republican leader in the Senate. “A lot of people are calling me to play politics for this position,” Trump said. He did not name a candidate he favored, but added that “everything will work out and we will end up with a great leader.”

Former Republican President Donald Trump speaks with Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a visit to the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, Feb. 29, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Eric Gay / AP

Mr. Biden told reporters he was planning his visit for Thursday, adding that “what I didn't know was that my good friend was apparently going” the same day.

The border has become a political flashpoint in recent months amid record levels of migrant arrivals. Republicans have criticized the Biden administration for its handling of the southern border. In a rare move earlier this month, House Republicans voted to impeach Mr. Biden's border official, Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. And the Republican Party has repeatedly called on Mr. Biden to take executive action on immigration.

Democrats attempted to take offense on the immigration issue after Republicans rejected the long-sought border deal that would have marked the first comprehensive border security policy reform in Congress in decades. Congressional Democrats and the White House have highlighted the about-face, accusing Republicans of seeking to use the border as political fodder rather than seeking to solve the problem.

Mr. Biden's campaign, meanwhile, criticized Trump for “blocking border security.”

The visit comes ahead of Mr. Biden's State of the Union address on March 7, and as the White House weighs whether to severely restrict access to the U.S. asylum system, sources said at CBS News. For Mr. Biden, the visit marks his first to the southern border since a trip to El Paso in January 2023.

