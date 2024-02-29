The defamation of the European law against violence against women

The Czech Senate voted after seven hours of debate against ratifying the key European Council convention on combating violence against women and domestic violence. However, much of the debate has attributed language and intent to the convention that is not apparent in the text itself, which received little attention before the vote in late January.

The European Union ratified the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, better known as the Istanbul Convention, in June 2023. However , the chances of each member state ratifying the IC seem low.

In many countries, the Istanbul Convention has become linked in the minds of its critics to controversies over LGBTQ+ rights, same-sex marriage and same-sex adoption, even though the convention only discusses violence gender-based towards women and focuses on relationships between men. and women.

Czechia is the last EU member to decide not to ratify the agreement. Bulgaria, Slovakia and Hungary have already done so. Poland plans to withdraw.

The convention's downfall began in 2021 with the withdrawal of its first signatory, Turkey, where critics of the convention claimed it promoted gender propaganda and attacked religion and traditional family values.

However, the idea that men and women should be treated equally was already a controversial proposition in Turkey.

In November 2023, a leak The pre-election deal between President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's AKP party and its allies included a demand to repeal Law No. 6284, which provides protection to women victims of domestic violence. A 2021 OECD report found that 38% of women in Turkey experience physical or sexual violence from their partners.

Some Islamist parties in Turkey have also advocated for a man's testimony weigh more than a woman in court. Erdoan himself said he does not believe in gender equality: “We cannot put women and men on an equal footing, it’s unnatural.”

In Czechia, the debate in the Senate included speeches focused on the interpretation of the word gender. For example, Deputy Senate President Ji Oberfalzer claims the convention introduces the term gender identity, although the term does not appear anywhere in the text.

Senator Michael Canov target the convention's definition of gender to assert that the convention would permit or lead to sex changes for children, although nothing in the convention supports the view that gender is self-identified rather than biological.

In fact, the convention uses the terms gender stereotypes, or gender as a socially established role, to describe the social barriers women face and how these stereotypes contribute to violence against women.

Article 12, in particular, advises countries to promote change by moving away from prejudices, customs, traditions and all other practices based on the idea of ​​the inferiority of women.

Czech websites identified as erroneous, such as CZ24 News, have advanced the claim that the Istanbul Convention promotes gender ideology. An article by politician Jana Markov accused the CI which kills the traditional family and exposes children to the risk of sex change like in the United States





Czech media also reported unsubstantiated claims that the convention would limit parental rights and encourage illegal immigration.

One of the main targets of disinformation has been the Expert Group on Combating Violence Against Women and Domestic Violence, or GRÉVIO, which monitors and publishes reports on the implementation and success of the conventions. Articles and political statements made baseless claims that GREVIO would steal children from their parents or indoctrinate children in schools.

In fact, the Convention's article on education is limited to promoting mutual respect between men and women and non-violent resolution of conflicts in interpersonal relationships, as well as raising general awareness of gender-based violence in towards women.

Some politicians, like MP Nina Novkov, say it would allow people to apply for asylum based on their gender identity. In reality, two articles of the convention set rules for granting asylum to women, but neither is based on gender identity.





Article 60 calls on parties to take legislative or other measures necessary to ensure that gender-based violence against women is considered a basis for a claim for asylum.

Article 59 of the convention sets out three specific circumstances in which the state should potentially grant asylum: 1) a woman is a victim of domestic violence but is dependent on her partner for residency status; 2) a woman is a victim of domestic violence and would be deported with her husband; and 3) a woman was forced into marriage, moved to another country, and lost her original residency status.

Claims that the convention would promote gender ideology and harm traditional family values ​​have emerged elsewhere in central and eastern Europe.

In Latvia, which ratified the convention in November 2023, some political leaders claim it would allow minors aged 14 to obtain a reassignment operation without the consent of their parents. The Istanbul Convention does not address sex reassignment surgery.





In Poland, where a debate is underway on whether to withdraw from the convention in progresscertain far-right and religious figures, as well as certain media, have claimed since 2020 that the convention establishes a third genderattacker religion Or degrading young people. None of these assertions are supported by the text of the convention.





Attempts by some politicians to bring the definition of rape in the Polish penal code into line with the convention have so far failed. The law currently defines rape as sexual intercourse by force, unlawful threat or deception, but does not include lack of consent, as the convention recommends.





Dorka Takacsy, a visiting scholar at the German Marshall Funds Engaging Central Europe program, told Polygraph.info that controversy in the region was somewhat inevitable due to widespread propaganda and disinformation narratives, which have demonized and vilified the concept of gender.

Takacsy cited the example of Hungary, which has invested heavily in government-controlled media and advertising, including billboards across the country with slogans like Say no to gender propaganda.









[I]If you ask someone on the street, what is gender propaganda? …the overwhelming majority of people…can't describe to you what it is…because they have already been convinced by propaganda that it is something bad, that it is something terrible thing,” Takacsy said.

Again public opinion Polls in Hungary show that its citizens are quite tolerant and even positive towards gender and LGBTQ+ rights.