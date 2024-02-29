Trump appeals Illinois judges' decision removing him from primary ballot | Donald Trump





Donald Trump has appealed a ruling by an Illinois state judge who ruled he should be barred from voting in that state because of the 14th Amendment, an issue pending for Trump in court .

Cook County Circuit Judge Tracie Porter made the decision Wednesday, overturning the Illinois State Board of Elections' previous decision, which said Trump could remain on the ballot. The order was suspended pending a call from Trump, which came quickly on Thursday.

The Illinois decision came after the Colorado Supreme Court ruled similarly, saying Trump could no longer hold office because he participated in an insurrection while an officer of the United States . In Maine, another decision by the secretary of state ruled to keep Trump off the ballot there as well, although that decision is now on hold.

The Colorado ruling was taken to the U.S. Supreme Court in February, which has yet to rule on the case, although the justices have expressed much skepticism about claims that Trump should not be allowed to run again.

The third clause of the 14th Amendment, a little-used provision of the Constitution that was created after the American Civil War during the Reconstruction era, is intended to prevent those who engaged in insurrection from ever again occupying a job. It was used primarily against Confederates shortly after its passage, but some legal scholars and activist groups have revived it recently to argue that Trump was complying with its provisions because of his actions to overturn the results and incite insurrection after his defeat in the 2020 elections.

Voters in several states, often backed by nonprofits seeking to hold Trump accountable, have filed appeals to block him from voting on the 14th Amendment. Trump called the efforts election interference.

