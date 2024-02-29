Beijing's policy changes are dangerous





It's the year of the dragon. Earlier this year, the Chinese government announced that dragon was to be translated as long (), in an attempt to erase the supposed negative connotations of dragons. In many Western cultures, dragons are often seen as evil or demonic. This is not a simple linguistic adjustment. It is symbolic, representing a change in China's current political culture. Under the authoritarian leadership of Chinese President Xi Jinping (), the Chinese government has pursued a cultural policy of de-Westernization. Although this change in semantics is just one example of many, it has received a lot of attention from the global community. Xi continues the economic policy of building a nest to attract a phoenix and emptying the cage to replace the birds. This is his attempt to reduce global recessions and economic dependence on Western countries. However, the result leaves much to be desired. Xi's ethno-nationalist policy of de-Westernization has led to changes such as banning foreign names and restricting foreign holidays and celebrations. These measures aim to isolate it, gradually isolating the country from the international community. China is not stopping at de-Westernization either. Changes are also occurring in its religious policy. It has moved away from its previous position of relative tolerance toward Sinicized religion and now leans toward secularization under communist atheism. This led to the suppression of religious groups such as Buddhists, Catholics, Protestants and Muslims and attracted domestic and foreign attention. These policy changes could lead to conflict between China and religious countries. Taiwan has also been affected by Chinese cultural policies, especially the younger generation. Although the government is promoting its policy of bilingualism by 2030, which aims to increase the country's international integration, it is difficult for Taiwanese people to avoid infiltration from China through media such as Douyin and Xiaohongshu. Taiwan must be more vigilant. It must avoid getting caught in the Chinese cultural trap manufactured by Beijing. President-elect William Lais () proposed a NT$10 billion (US$316.69 million) study abroad dream fund is a step in the right direction. However, rules must be in place to ensure that it is not monopolized by a privileged few. Chinese cultural policies have national and international effects. Taiwan must remain vigilant, hold on to its own cultural values ​​and avoid being manipulated by Chinese political forces. The international community must also pay attention to China's suppression of cultures and religions, as well as its human rights violations. We must protect the diversity of human cultures and religious freedom. Gong Lin-dong is a researcher specializing in the Chinese Communist Party. Translated by Tim Smith

