Public questions giving special rank to Prabowo

The SETARA Institute said the granting of special ranks was illegal, insulting to victims of human rights (human rights) violations, particularly during the 1997-1998 activist kidnapping tragedy , and unethical.

In a press release received by VOA, the SETARA Institute considered that legally, the promotion to honorary rank is invalid and illegal because Law (UU) Number 34 of 2024 Concerning the Indonesian National Army does not recognize honorary stars as military rank.

“Bintang, as a military rank for high-ranking officers, only applies to active TNI, not retired or retired officers,” SETARA said in its statement.

Legal basis for awarding stars

The SETARA Institute refers to Law Number 20 of 2009 concerning Titles, Service Certificates and Honorary Distinctions which does not recognize stars for the military rank of a retired military officer.

The stars mentioned in the law are stars as a sign of honor which, according to Article 7, paragraph (3), are in the form of the guerrilla star, the Sakti star, the star of Dharma, from the star of Yudha Dharma, from the star Kartika Eka Paki, from the star Jalasena. Star and Swa Bhuwana Paksa Star, “not a star as a high-ranking military rank for retired military officers”, SETARA said.

Meanwhile, referring to Regulation Number 18 of 2012 of the Ministry of Defense which states that extraordinary promotions are given to soldiers who perform special missions or excel. “On the other hand, the SETARA Institute believes that Prabowo retired from military service because he was discharged under KEP/03/VIII/1998/DKP and Presidential Decree Number 62 of 1998, and not because that he reaches retirement age.





These two decisions clearly indicate that Prabowo violates human rights.

“Jokowi's political moves clearly contradict state law regarding Prabowo's dismissal and at the same time insult the victims and human rights defenders who continue to fight for justice until now” , added SETARA in its press release.

The victims in question were those who had been kidnapped between 1997 and 1998 and their families.

Speaking to the media after the TNI-Polri leadership meeting and granting a special rank to Prabowo Subianto, President Joko Widodo said the award was verified by the Merit and Merit Awards Council. honor, and the implications of receiving the star award. were in compliance with Law Number 20 of 2009.

Jokowi pointed out that this award was initially given two years ago for Prabowo's services in the defense sector. Apart from that, the granting of this special rank was a suggestion from the TNI Commander, which he later approved.

Promotion practices must be corrected

Speaking to VOA, military observer Dr. Connie Rahakundini Bakrie said the practice of promoting generals like this needs to be corrected.

If the President's interpretation of Law Number 20 of 2009 is that appointments or promotions are made in a particular way, that might be correct. Despite questionable (debatable. ed.). “But another argument for this settlement is that it should be given to active soldiers, not retired officers,” Connie said.





Connie, who had just finished a lecture on the future of the Indo-Pacific at the University of Birmingham, England, said any stars awarded should be clear about service, especially for special promotions. He stressed the need to redress the situation. the practice of promoting generals like this, especially when he is no longer active.

Previously, several figures were also awarded the rank of honorary general of the TNI, including 6th President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan, and former head of the National Intelligence Agency ( BIN) Abdullah Mahmud Hendropriyono. .

Jokowi's political measures in electoral transactions

The Civil Society Coalition, which brings together dozens of civil society organizations, openly called the honorary promotion a political measure as part of President Joko Widodo's electoral deal that canceled Prabowo Subianto's involvement in serious human rights violations in the past.

In addition to condemning, the Civil Society Coalition urged the National Human Rights Commission (KOMNAS) to seriously investigate cases of serious human rights violations in the past by summoning and examining Prabowo Subianto for his involvement in cases of forced disappearances of people in 1997 and 1998.

Furthermore, the coalition calls on the Attorney General's Office to immediately investigate and prosecute cases of serious human rights violations, particularly cases of enforced disappearances of people during the same period.

Additionally, the coalition also called on the government to implement the 2009 recommendations of the House of Representatives (DPR) to establish an ad hoc human rights tribunal, search for the 13 victims still missing, rehabilitate them and compensate the families. missing victims and ratify the Convention against Enforced Disappearances.

The Civil Society Coalition notably asked the TNI-Polri to maintain its neutrality and not to get involved in political activities.

Prabowo Subianto, multidimensional figure

Prabowo Subianto, a 72-year-old retired military officer who currently serves as defense minister, is the second-ranked candidate in the 2024 presidential election. He graduated from the Military Academy in 1974 and has held several high positions within of ABRI or the Armed Forces of the Republic of Indonesia, the former name of the TNI.

Prabowo held a number of strategic positions, including General Commander (Danjen), Special Forces Commander (Kopassus), and Commander of the Army Strategic Reserve Command (Kostrad).





While Danjen Kopassus, he was directly involved in Operation Mapenduma, namely the operation to free hostages from the hands of the Free Papua Organization (OPM) in 1996. He is also known for being the figure behind the initiative to raise the Red and White party. flag on the peak of the world's highest mountain, Everest, mandating This task was assigned to Serka (ret.) Asmujino and Brigadier General Iwan Setiawan.

Prabowo's military career ended after he was tried by the Honorary Officers' Board (DKP) for a number of actions, including the formation of the Mawar Task Force and the Merpati Task Force to reveal, arrest and detain activists from radical groups and the People's Democratic Party. (PRD). Several names of activists mentioned in Decree No. KEP/03/VIII/1998/DKP on August 21, 1998 were Andi Arief, Aan Rusdianto, Mugiyanto, Nezar Patria, Haryanto Taslam, Rahardjo Waluyojati, Faisol Reza, Pius Lustrilanang and Desmond J Mahesa .

His various actions are considered to tend towards a habit of ignoring the operational system, hierarchy, discipline and laws in force within ABRI; and does not reflect the ethics of professionalism in decision-making, compliance with legal standards, standards applicable in national and state life, standards applicable in the TNI-AD/ABRI environment and standards of involvement of Kopassus himself; and several other considerations led the DKP to advise the president to impose an administrative law in the form of dismissal from military service.

After considering the decision of the DKP, the then President BJ Habibie issued Presidential Decree No. 62/ABRI/1998, which contained the honorable discharge of Prabowo Subianto from the military service of the ABRI with the right to retire as a senior civil servant. Habibie signed and adopted the presidential decree on November 20, 1998 in Jakarta.

TNI National Police Chief Major General Nugraha Gumilar said there was no mention of dismissal in the presidential decree.

“According to Presidential Decree No. 62/ABRI/1998 dated November 22, 1998, the content of the decision was to honorably discharge and receive pension rights, there is no word regarding dismissal,” Nugraha said in a press release in Jakarta.





Associated with President Joko Widodo's son Gibran Rakabuming, Prabowo Subianto is fighting for the 2024 presidential election and is so far the one who has won the most votes. Vote counting is still carried out by the General Election Commission (KPU).

Prabowo organizes Thanksgiving with family

Prabowo remained unmoved by the harsh criticism directed at him, even on Wednesday (28/2) afternoon he held a thanksgiving with his family at his residence in Jl. Kertanegara 4, Central Jakarta.

Dressed in an Army Ceremonial Service Uniform (PDU), with four stars on his shoulders, Prabowo cut the tumpeng as a token of thanks and gave the first piece to his aunt, Sukartini Silitonga-Djojohadikusumo, the sister youngest daughter of Prabowo's father, Soemitro Djojohadikusumo. He then performed sungkem to Aunt Tin, Prabowo's nickname for the 105-year-old Sukartini.

In 2022, Prabowo was awarded four major military stars, namely Yudha Dharma Utama Star, Kartika Eka Paksi Utama Star, Jalasena Main Star and Swa Bhuwana Paksa Main Star. [em/pp/ft]