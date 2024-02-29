Politics
Scientist's doubts over testing delay in Wales care homes
Prime Minister Mark Drakeford's claim that Covid tests on all care home residents had “no value” has been questioned by a top scientist, an investigation has heard.
Mr Drakeford made the comment during a television interview on April 29, 2020.
The following day, the Welsh Government's chief scientist asked for “the reasons, evidence and advice” behind the decision.
Day three of the Wales Covid Inquiry also heard that more than 75% of residents who died from Covid after a hospital stay were not tested before discharge.
In the interview, Mr Drakeford said: “The clinical evidence tells us there is no value in [testing everyone] and that’s why we don’t do it.”
At this stage, all care home residents in England were being offered tests, but in Wales they were only available to people with symptoms.
In an email to senior officials on April 30, 2020, Robert Hoyle, the Welsh Government's chief scientist, said he was “keen to understand the rationale, evidence and advice behind the Prime Minister's comments last night on television that there is no value in CV19 testing in retirement homes.
“Please can you enlighten us,” he said.
Testing for care home residents and staff in Wales, whether or not they have symptoms, was only announced on May 16, 2020.
Data shared as part of the survey showed that 1,729 hospital patients were admitted to care homes between the beginning of March and the end of May 2020.
By the end of June, 81 people had died from Covid, most of whom had not been tested.
Dr Hoyle added that Wales' chief scientific adviser “could and should have done more” when Covid first emerged and that the Welsh Government needed “decisive leadership” from Boris Johnson.
Mass testing of hospital patients transferred to care homes in Wales was introduced from 27 April 2020, two weeks later than in England, but there were still 47 patients untested after that date.
Twenty-nine of them were in the Aneurin Bevan health board area, the data showed.
Stephanie Howarth, chief statistician for Wales, said there could have been cases where there were reporting issues, but this “could be because no testing was carried out” .
The survey found Wales had the highest number of Covid deaths in the UK during the second wave of the pandemic.
Professor Sir Ian Diamond, chief executive of the UK Statistics Authority, led the investigation through mortality figures involving Covid in Wales.
England had the highest percentage of expected excess deaths (11.9%) – the difference between the number of deaths recorded for a specific place and time and the number of deaths that would have been expected anyway – compared in Wales (9.2%) during the pandemic. period until February 2022.
But there were 3,187 excess deaths in the second wave in Wales and 4,429 deaths involving Covid, compared to 2,251 excess deaths in the first wave and 2,109 deaths involving Covid.
Dr Hoyle said there was “a lack of confidence” from Welsh ministers about action to be taken in early 2020.
He added that he believed the lockdown was inevitable, but that quicker action could have reduced the number of deaths in the first wave.
“Despite what the Prime Minister subsequently did during the Covid-19 crisis, I must admit that, in my view, he acted decisively on behalf of the whole of the United Kingdom… and the Welsh ministers needed this decisive UK-wide decision. creation and leadership,” he said.
Dr Hoyle said he began monitoring Covid after it emerged in China in December 2019, but he only began discussing Covid with Wales' chief scientific adviser, Professor Peter Halligan. a week before lockdown.
He added that Professor Halligan had suggested “that it was someone else's problem, a health problem”.
“I did everything I could to encourage him to take this path, he finally followed this advice, but only very late in the day. I think he could and should have done more,” he said. he declared.
Analysis by Gareth Lewis, BBC Wales political editor
Welsh Government policy on testing and referral of hospital patients to care homes becomes a recurring theme in this module of the survey.
Bereaved families have long wanted to know why Wales introduced such tests a fortnight later than England.
The data presented at the inquiry, which said some patients could still be discharged without testing a month after the change in guidance, will have been difficult for them to read.
Key decision-makers including Prime Minister Mark Drakeford and then-Health Minister Vaughan Gething will give evidence next week.
Today's hearing also gave an insight into what was happening behind the scenes before the first lockdown – of a Welsh Government which only discovered late in the day that it would be responsible for scientists who disagreed on how quickly action should be taken.
“Confusion over responsibility”
Meanwhile, Mr Drakeford admitted he was told Wales would take charge of its own Covid response just three days before the UK-wide lockdown was introduced.
The lockdown was announced on March 23 by Boris Johnson, then Prime Minister, and who used public health powers rather than civil legislation to do so, as he had been advised not to use the former because Covid was not an unforeseen event. .
This meant the Welsh Government found itself in charge of decision-making in Wales, the inquiry found.
Tom Poole, the solicitor leading the inquiry, said that once the decision was made, Drakeford agreed with the approach because it allowed him to “calibrate” a response specific to Wales.
Professor Dan Wincott, an expert on Welsh Government decision-making, said “blame games” were being played between the Welsh and UK governments, describing them as a “feature of the system”.
He said the “ragged edges” of the devolution deal had led to “confusion over responsibility”, adding: “Welsh ministers are still responsible for decisions, but exercise these responsibilities under particularly tight and uncertain constraints” .
Professor Wincott said structures to help the Welsh and UK governments work together were “much less well developed than would be optimal in a system like the UK's”.
