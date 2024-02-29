US sends letter of approval for Trkiye's acquisition of F-16 (sources)





Sources in the Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday that Ankara received an approval letter and a proposal from the United States for the acquisition of F-16 fighter jets and the modernization of existing F-16 aircraft to Trkiye. Sources added that the ministry was evaluating the letter. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Monday that Trkiye was focusing on F-16 fighter jets rather than F-35s, with the US sale of F-16 fighter jets to Ankara considered final. “We are stuck on F-16s rather than F-35s,” Erdoan told reporters at the headquarters of the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) in Ankara, the capital. “We have discussed with US senators what steps we will take regarding the F-16s,” he said, referring to the recent visit to Trkiye by Senators Jeanne Shaheen and Chris Murphy. The president also said that the Turkish government, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, was continuing negotiations with its American counterparts on the fighter jets. On January 27, the US State Department approved the imminent sale of F-16 aircraft and modernization kits for $23 billion (TL 718.16 billion) to Trkiye after Ankara gave the green light for Sweden's membership in NATO. Trkiye, in October 2021, requested 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft and 79 retrofit kits from the United States to upgrade its remaining F-16s to the Block 70 level. Trkiye was part of the F-35 program before its participation be suspended due to a dispute over Ankara's purchase of Russian S-500 air defense systems after its efforts to buy American Patriot missiles were rejected. A senior US diplomat recently appeared to open the door to Trkiye potentially joining the F-35 program if the dispute was resolved. Defense Department sources said the draft letters from the United States were the first step in a timetable to complete the acquisition deal, and its full cost would be determined once the deal was finalized. in its final phase. Sources said they also proposed that the United States produce and upgrade F-16s in Trkiye.

