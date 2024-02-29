2024 primary in Illinois: Donald Trump's campaign appeals. Cook County judge rules former president should be excluded from ballot





COOK COUNTY, Ill. (WLS) — Donald Trump's campaign filed an appeal Thursday morning after a Cook County judge ordered the Illinois Board of Elections to remove the former president from statewide ballots. State for the March 19 primary.

The campaign also sought to withhold the judge's decision “until the appeal is fully and finally resolved by the Illinois Court of Appeals, the First District, the Illinois Supreme Court and/or the Supreme Court of the United States.”

The judge intends to grant the stay motion and will issue her order Thursday, a spokesperson for the Illinois State Board of Elections said.

The judge previously issued an immediate stay of her own order to give the former president's lawyers time to appeal.

A group of voters argued he should be banned for engaging in insurrection during the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

In a lengthy ruling, Judge Tracie Porter, who can be seen on the Democratic Party website as a noted jurist, said the Illinois State Board of Elections reached an erroneous conclusion last month by rejecting the petition of five Illinois voters who opposed Trump's candidacy. . Opponents claimed that Trump's actions during the January 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol amounted to an “insurrection” and therefore disqualified him under the 14th Amendment.

RELATED | Supreme Court to hear Trump's appeal for presidential immunity, further delaying Jan. 6 trial

The objection in Illinois was first heard by an administrative hearing officer who recommended dismissal of the complaint. Clark Erickson, a retired Republican judge, said Trump's actions around the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol likely constituted an insurrection, but that such matters were beyond the scope of the Board of Elections' authority.

On January 30, the Board of Elections agreed and voted unanimously to reject the objection. The committee also said opponents failed to demonstrate that Trump knowingly lied on his Illinois candidacy statement when he said he was legally qualified to serve as president. Opponents then sought judicial review in Cook County Circuit Court.

The judge gave the former president's lawyers until Friday to appeal.

The organization Free Speech for People, which was co-lead counsel in the case, hailed the ruling as a “historic victory.”

“It is extremely significant that Judge Porter reviewed the very substantial evidence and concluded that former President Trump was involved in an insurrection,” said Caryn Lederer, an attorney representing Free Speech for People. “We defer to the Constitution by setting the limit at two terms and the presidential age at 35. Section three of the 14th Amendment provides that you are disqualified from office if you engage in insurrection after taking the oath of office. respect the Constitution.”

Constitutional law experts have pointed out that a similar case in Colorado is currently pending before the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The problem is the Supreme Court is going to make a decision very soon,” said Jonathan Masur, a law professor at the University of Chicago Law School.

Now, Trump's place in the Illinois primary vote effectively, but indirectly, depends on the Supreme Court.

“I think the chances of him sticking with this decision and keeping Trump off the ballot are pretty much zero,” Masur said.

With the judge's decision pending, it's business as usual for voters while the case plays out in court.

People taking advantage of early voting at the downtown Super Site won't see anything different on their ballots as Trump's legal battle plays out in court.

A former history teacher would prefer Trump's name not appear on the ballot.

“I know what the 14th Amendment of the Constitution says seems to apply to Trump, but I'm not sure it's right to do so. In a contested election. I'd rather let the voters decide,” he said. said voter Archibald Bryant. .

A prominent Illinois Republican calls the government political and relies on politically charged evidence.

Republican National Committeeman Richard Porter said the decision suggested political bias.

“So this is a Democratic-elected judge in a Democratic area, relying on Democratic findings of fact from Congress. That doesn't make it seem like the rule of law in Illinois is a thing just,” Richard Porter said.

But as Democrats emphasize the importance of voter access, Richard Porter said it exposes the motive for their fight to kick Trump off the ballot.

“It's so hypocritical. You know, you can vote for anyone as long as it's someone we think you should vote for,” he said.

Ultimately, Richard Porter said this legal battle in Illinois would have no real impact on the presidential race. Assuming Trump is the Republican nominee, his delegates will still have the opportunity to vote for him at the convention this summer.

And because Illinois is a solid blue state, Trump would not win any Illinois Electoral College votes in November.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.

Copyright 2024 WLS-TV. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://abc7chicago.com/donald-trump-illinois-ballot-news/14479568/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos