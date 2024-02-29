Xi signals China ready to step up support for developing countries





(Bloomberg) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping signaled his country would be a more important voice for the world's developing economies, highlighting his campaign to offer an alternative to U.S. leadership. China has always regarded solidarity and cooperation with African countries as an important cornerstone of our foreign policy, Xi told Sierra Leonean President Julius Maada Bio during a visit to Beijing, l official Xinhua news agency. The Chinese president said the two countries should strengthen coordination within the UN Security Council and jointly safeguard the interests of Africa and developing countries. China is a permanent member of the council and Sierra Leone has a non-permanent seat. China under Xi has stepped up efforts to attract emerging economies from the so-called Global South, countries spanning South America, Africa and Southeast Asia. He also presented his Belt and Road Initiative as a radical alternative to the US-led global order; pushed to expand the BRICS bloc; and presented his nation as a peacemaker amid fighting in Ukraine and Gaza. Read more: Xi touts alternative to Western capitalism in Mao speech In a speech last year to mark the 10th anniversary of the global infrastructure effort, Xi criticized unilateral sanctions, geopolitical rivalries and bloc politics. Although he did not identify any countries, his remarks were a clear reference to U.S. policy toward China in recent years, which Washington has characterized as risk reduction but which Beijing sees as an effort to thwart its rise to power. China has for decades sought to cultivate its influence among African countries and sees rail and other projects built by its companies as benefiting the continent. The United States has said China's lending to emerging market economies is miring it in debt. Chinese diplomats have in the past disputed the notion that the nation was seeking to increase its influence in the Global South. Asked about Xi's comments at a regular news briefing in Beijing on Thursday, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said her country upholds justice, fairness and common interests. We do not interfere in other people's internal affairs and defend the development space of developing countries, she said. Later this year, Beijing will host the next round of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation. China touts the platform founded in 2000 and comprising some 53 African countries as a demonstration of its multilateral approach to world affairs. Beijing plays an influential role in setting the forum's agenda and has hosted two of its three leaders' summits so far. Initially, Focac was largely a trade-focused forum, but under Xi it was expanded to include topics such as security and ideology. Read more: What you need to know about BRICS, now doubled in size: QuickTake –With help from Colum Murphy. (Updates with comments from Chinese Foreign Ministry.) 2024 Bloomberg LP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bnnbloomberg.ca/xi-signals-china-ready-to-step-up-support-for-developing-nations-1.2040707 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos