With Consecutive Actions, Biden Shines Light on China's Threat to Data Security

The Biden administration has launched a series of actions against China in recent days, maintaining pressure on the United States' main strategic rival while focusing on more pressing fronts, including the wars in Gaza and Ukraine.

Within a week, the administration announced an executive order aimed at protecting Americans' personal data from foreign adversaries, including China; launched an investigation into potential security threats posed by connected vehicles using Chinese technology; and imposed sanctions on Chinese entities for supporting Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

President Joe Biden's moves contrast with months of warming relations that followed the November summit in California between him and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, a meeting aimed at improving a bilateral relationship that had reached its lowest point. low for decades due to rivalry. and distrust.

Since the summit, the two sides' diplomatic engagement has increased, notably with the resumption of military talks that had been frozen after former Speaker of the United States House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan in 2022.

Resumption of staff-level negotiations in early January was key to ensuring that both sides avoid a major cross-Strait incident during Taiwan's elections later that month.

In January, Washington and Beijing also launched a task force aimed at cracking down on the flow of Chinese precursors used in the production of fentanyl and other synthetic drugs sold in the United States, another sign of cooperation between the superpowers.

Relations have improved to the point that Beijing marked the 45th anniversary of U.S.-China diplomatic relations in January with a lavish banquet at which Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi promised that China's giant pandas, popular with visitors to American zoos, would return to the United States by the end. of the year.

So why this wave of actions against China now?

National security issue

The White House evaded questions about the consecutive timing of the measures.

Biden is “concerned about countries like China,” White House deputy press secretary Olivia Dalton told reporters aboard Air Force One on Thursday.

“China is currently seeking to flood the market here in the United States and around the world with advanced technology vehicles from countries of concern,” she said. “This is a national security issue that we take very seriously.”

An administration official told reporters at a news briefing that the U.S. Commerce Department's investigation, launched Thursday to ensure that Chinese cars on U.S. roads do not compromise U.S. national security, was “complementary and distinct” from the executive order aimed at protecting the personal data of Americans against China. and other foreign adversaries. This latest order blocks massive transfers of data such as geolocation, biometric, health and financial information to “countries of concern”.

By placing the two announcements next to each other, the administration is trying to convey that it takes data security seriously, said Emily Benson, director of the Business and Technology Project at the Center for Data Security. strategic and international studies.

“The intended outcome was to signal that the connected vehicle rules are actually an instrument of national security,” Benson told VOA.

The United States plans to work with partners and allies following the investigation into the threat posed by Chinese vehicles. There is a “growing sense of security risks” and “very strong interest in what actions we might take and the results of the investigation,” an administration official told VOA during a briefing. press Wednesday.

Biden himself has warned of the dangers.

“Connected vehicles from China could collect sensitive data about our citizens and infrastructure and send that data back to the People’s Republic of China,” the president said in a statement.

National security concerns aside, the administration also expects an overcapacity of more affordable Chinese vehicles entering the U.S. market, especially as Chinese automakers such as BYD have set up manufacturing facilities in Mexico which would allow them to benefit from more favorable customs duty rates under the USMCA, the free trade agreement. trade agreement between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

“This has created a lot of fear in Washington about the longevity of the U.S. auto sector,” Benson said.

She added that the executive actions taken this week are “easier and more appropriate” than efforts to ban TikTok. The social media app is used by more than 100 million Americans despite allegations that its China-based parent company, ByteDance, may collect sensitive user data.

While the federal government and dozens of states have banned TikTok from government devices, Congress has yet to pass a law banning Americans from using the app on their personal devices.

The app is wildly popular, particularly among young people, prompting Biden's campaign to join the platform despite the administration's previously tough stance on its potential national security issues.

Balanced approach

As Biden prepares for his reelection campaign, his administration is keen to project the image that it takes the China threat seriously, said Yun Sun, director of the China program at the Stimson Center.

“Balance has always been the theme of his policies,” Sun told VOA. “When there is positive engagement, there are also punitive actions.”

Without such gestures, the administration would be vulnerable to criticism that it is ignoring the fact that Beijing remains a source of significant national security challenges for the United States, she said.

“The administration must demonstrate that it is extremely lucid about the limits of engagement but also about the appropriateness of engagement,” she said. “Commitment doesn’t mean there aren’t problems.”

Washington also announced sanctions against Chinese companies last week in a move marking the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The trade sanctions targeted entities in Russia and countries viewed by the administration as supporting Moscow's war effort.

The actions against China follow a meeting between Wang and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference earlier in February.

At the meeting, Wang warned Blinken that de-risking “into an “un-China,” building “small courtyards and high walls,” and engaging in “decoupling from China” would ultimately backfire. against the United States.