India's moment for global health leadership

A fundamental Hindu philosophical principle from the sacred Sanskrit scriptures, Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, articulates the concept of the world as one family and illuminates India's global vision. The theme of India Presidency of the Group of Twenty (G20) in 2023, One Earth, One Family, One Future encapsulates Hindu philosophy's emphasis on the importance of every form of life on earth. This approach is influencing the country's approach to global health in the wake of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, India has supplied vaccines to nearly 100 countries through its network. Maitri vaccine program and participated in multilateral initiatives, including the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Program (COVAX) ease. But the COVID-19 crisis has given India an opportunity to transform its leadership in global health. In response to the pandemic, India has reassessed its domestic and foreign policy strategies, including its competitive relationship with China.

India can use its global health leadership to counterbalance China's growing regional and global influence

India seeks to become a non-aligned global power. He used diplomatic platforms, notably the G20 and the climate change negotiations at the Twenty-eighth Conference of the Parties (COP28), aimed at promoting a development agenda for low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) focused on global health issues, such as pandemic preparedness and adaptation to climate change. This approach echoes India's long-standing support for other developing countries, but also represents a shift in how India can use its global health leadership to counterbalance the growing regional and global influence of China. Such leadership can strengthen India's strategic position among countries in Africa and the Asia-Pacific region that are wary of the political and economic power of, for example, China.

Strategy implementation

India should leverage global health for its foreign policy interests by focusing on certain objectives. The nation can help strengthen global health governance by shaping the treatise on the pandemic currently being negotiated at the World Health Organization (WHO) to address the challenges facing LMICs. The May deadline for the treaty to be reviewed by the World Health Assembly is fast approaching, but countries have not moved much from their initial positions.

In this context, the Indian government should advocate for robust treaty provisions on equitable access to healthcare resources, technology transfer and capacity building in pandemic preparedness and response. India's growing international influence and commitment to reformed multilateralism mean it can lead the search for consensus among WHO member states to ensure the pandemic treaty is balanced and responds to future global health crises. India is adopting this approach in negotiations on revise the International Health Regulations proposing amendments creating greater equity in access to health care, WHO accountability and implementation of the One Health approach. For the pandemic treaty, India, one of the world's largest manufacturers of generic medicines and vaccines, should play a leading role in ensuring more equitable access to medicines and vaccines for LMICs.

A man receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine in front of a giant kite, installed to mark the administration of 1.45 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses in India, in Ahmedabad, India, on 6 January 2022.

REUTERS/Amit Dave

India could also use its experience in managing public health challenges, including infectious diseases (e.g. polio, tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS), to help build more resilient health systems in LMICs. It could leverage its drug and vaccine manufacturing capabilities to strengthen health systems in developing countries. Sharing knowledge, technology and resources would enable India to strengthen its role as a leading healthcare provider in the community of countries often referred to as the Global South.

India could also help LMICs adapt to health threats associated with climate change. The importance given to health issues at COP28 highlights the importance of building a global cooperative framework for climate adaptation. Such cooperation requires bridging the gap between Western technologies and assistance and the practical needs of developing countries. India could leverage its good relations with Western and Global South countries to advance climate adaptation strategies in health.

Strategy challenges

India's leadership in global health, however, faces challenges, particularly with regard to its domestic management of health and climate change. Despite significant improvements, India's healthcare system remains grappling with, among other things, unequal access, underfunding and a rural-urban divide. For example, in 2017, the National Health Policy recommended increase government public health spending from 1.2% to 2.5% of GDP by 2025. This spending, however, remains less than 2% of GDP, well below the global average.

India's global health aspirations are also linked to military and economic concerns

India fight against climate change, including extreme weather events and increased pollution levels, directly affect public health by exacerbating, for example, respiratory illnesses and heat-related illnesses. Managing these threats is not just about national well-being because, given its international importance, India's credibility in adapting to climate change is important on the global stage. By effectively tackling these issues, India could set a precedent for other LMICs, demonstrating that economic growth and health security can be achieved in synergy.

India's global health aspirations are also linked to military and economic concerns. Its border is in conflict with China (for example, in the Galwan Valley) emphasize the imperative to protect national security while pursuing cooperation on global issues. Economically, India's growth, its position as a central player in global markets and competition with China add to the complexity of its health diplomacy. Addressing such military and economic challenges while demonstrating leadership on global health requires a nuanced and balanced approach.

Furthermore, balancing national security, economic growth and health objectives occurs against a backdrop of a notable gap between the priorities of high-income countries and the needs of LMICs. Achieving India's overall national interests requires maintaining friendly and productive relations with Western countries, which remain key military, economic and global health players.

India's rise as a world leader economically and diplomatically is increasingly evident. Its economy, already the first in the world fifth largestEast projected to become the third largest country by the end of the decade, with a GDP of over $5 trillion. Its non-alignment diplomacy has strengthened its relations with world powers, including the United States, Japan and Russia, and has been recognized in Chinese media as an effective strategy.

India is now well-positioned to play a transformative role in shaping the future of global health by strengthening global health governance, championing equity for LMICs, sharing expertise in innovation and research in pharmaceuticals and health systems and making countries more climate resilient. Such results would bring the world closer to one family.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi answers a question about climate change during a joint press conference with U.S. President Joe Biden, at the White House, in Washington, DC, June 22, 2023.

REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein