Trump Media sued for dilution of DWAC merger shares





Donald Trump, right, and producer Andy Litinsky, left, attend the Comedy Central Roast of Donald Trump at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York on March 9, 2011.

Michael Kovac | Wireframe | Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump was accused in a lawsuit Wednesday of trying to “significantly dilute” the value of his social media company's shares held by the company's co-founders, potentially depriving them of hundreds of millions of dollars of profits.

The partnership, United Atlantic Ventures, alleges that Trump Media & Technology Group engaged in “unwarranted last-minute maneuvers” to dilute UAV's minority stake in the media company, according to a court filing.

The lawsuit in Delaware Chancery Court comes ahead of TMTG's planned merger with a shell company called Digital World Acquisition Corp., which would result in the combined entity's stock being listed on a stock exchange.

If DWAC shareholders approve the merger next month, Trump's 90% stake in TMTG could be valued at more than $3 billion, based on DWAC's current stock price.

UAV is a partnership between Andy Litinsky and Wes Moss, who initially pitched Trump the idea of ​​creating Trump Media in February 2021, after the former president was banned from Twitter and Facebook following the deadly riot on January 6 at the Capitol.

Both Litinsky and Moss were contestants on Trump's TV show “The Apprentice.”

Donald Trump attends the “Celebrity Apprentice” red carpet event at Trump Tower in New York on January 5, 2015.

Mike Bridge | FilmMagic | Getty Images

TMTG then built and launched Truth Social, the social media platform that Trump uses almost exclusively to communicate with the public.

The planned merger comes as Trump, who is the leading contender for the Republican presidential nomination, was ordered to pay more than $500 million in civil judgments in New York related to trial verdicts for business fraud and defamation of the writer E. Jean Carroll. .

“The attempt here is to deprive them of the agreement,” said Christopher Clark, UAV's attorney in the partnership's Delaware lawsuit against TMTG.

“It’s not like they went out and bought a lottery ticket,” Clark said of the co-founders. “They actually did the work, they created Truth Social, and now the beneficiary of that, Donald Trump, doesn't want to pay.”

“This is unfortunately not a unique story,” Clark said, referring to Trump’s infamous practice of disputing invoices from contractors and lawyers.

CNBC requested comment from spokespeople for Trump, TMTG and DWAC on the lawsuit, which was first reported by The Washington Post.

“Former President Donald J. Trump is not only leading TMTG to challenge UAV's established right to 8,600,000 shares, or 8.6% of TMTG's issued and outstanding shares, but he is also attempting to significantly dilute the interests of UAVs in connection with an imminent merger,” a motion in the Delaware suit said.

This motion asserts that UAV's current 8.6% stake in Trump's company would be diluted to less than 1% following TMTG's board of directors' approval of an eight-fold increase in the number total authorized shares in the company, from 120 million shares to 1. billion shares.

“There is no legitimate business purpose for authorizing 1 billion shares or creating non-voting shares in the face of the pending merger, particularly because all unissued TMTG shares will be canceled upon merger,” UAV’s motion states.

“The only plausible reason for TMTG to authorize this massive new block of stock and create non-voting shares is so that Trump can dilute the drones and take the lion's share of the merger considerations for himself,” the motion states. .

UAV's lawsuit against TMTG, which seeks an injunction against the dilution effort, is for now sealed in the Delaware court, which typically initially excludes complaints from its public docket until the parties agree on the necessary redactions.

But a motion filed by UAV asking a judge to expedite the trial is public. This motion details the allegations contained in the complaint.

In October 2021, TMTG and DWAC, which is a so-called special purpose acquisition company, announced a proposed merger.

That merger was delayed for more than two years due to, among other factors, investigations launched by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice.

But earlier this month, the SEC said the merger registration statement was effective, essentially greenlighting the SPAC merger. DWAC shareholders are expected to vote on whether to approve the merger on March 22.

Read more about CNBC's politics coverage

DWAC appears to have known this lawsuit could proceed, according to a Feb. 14 filing with the SEC.

“UAV also informed TMTG and a holder of TMTG convertible notes that it may bring an action to enjoin the consummation of the business combination,” the DWAC filing states.

“Although TMTG has informed DWAC that it firmly believes that neither UAV nor Mr. Cohen possesses any anti-dilution or consent rights with respect to the business combination, if such claims involve the issuance of shares additional assets in the business combination and such claims were found to be valid, the settlement of these claims could have a material adverse effect in monetary and dilutive terms (both from an economic and voting point of view) on the “combined entity and its shareholders,” the filing states.

Additional reporting by CNBC's Jim Forkin.

Don't miss these stories from CNBC PRO:

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2024/02/29/trump-media-sued-over-dwac-merger-share-dilution.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos