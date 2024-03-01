Pakistani parliament sworn in as Imran Khan supporters continue protests





Pakistan's newly elected parliament was sworn in amid protests from supporters of jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Protesters denounce massive electoral fraud during recent elections.

The legislature includes Pakistan Muslim League-Nawazs (PML-N) leader Nawaz Sharif, PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Zardari, President of PPP, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Pakistan Tehreek. -e-Insafs (PTI) leader Gohar Ali Khan and PTI general secretary Omar Ayub Khan.

Khans PTI got 93 seats, followed by Nawaz Sharifs PML-N getting 75. PPP got 54 seats.

Most of the seats were won by candidates backed by former cricket hero Khan. Still, the PML-N and PPP agreed to form a coalition government, with one of the PTI-backed lawmakers also joining the Sharifs party.

According to the country's constitution, the National Assembly must meet within 21 days of polling day.

The election of the Prime Minister will take place on March 3, indicates a press release from the Parliament secretariat.

As lawmakers, including PML-N-PPP prime ministerial candidate Shehbaz Sharif, signed the register of members of the National Assembly, Khan's supporters broke out into chants of support: Who will save Pakistan? Imran Khan, Imran Khan!

Nawaz Sharif's younger brother Shehbaz served as prime minister for 16 months after Khan lost a parliamentary confidence vote in 2022.

Meanwhile, the PTI announced the name of its candidate, Omar Ayub, to the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). Ayub vowed that his party would demand Khan's release.

Khan has been convicted in a series of cases and faces more than a decade in prison.

The SIC claims the elections were rigged and has called for an audit of the votes. No party achieved a majority in the highly contentious February 8 national elections.

In the National Assembly, made up of 336 members, 266 are directly elected while 70 are appointed. Among the appointed members, 60 seats are reserved for women and 10 for representatives of religious minorities.

A political party or alliance needs 169 seats in the National Assembly to come to power, while the selection of candidates is determined by the electoral performance of each political party.

In Pakistan's 77-year history, no prime minister has managed to serve a full five-year term, due to the significant political influence wielded by the military.

