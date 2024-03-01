Jokowi Reveals Preparations for Republic of Indonesia Anniversary at IKN Detailed: Almost Completed Since January





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) reveal update preparations for the Indonesian Independence Day ceremony on August 17 in the archipelago capital. Jokowi said preparations had been planned in detail. Jokowi revealed this during his working visit to the IKN region, East Kalimantan, Thursday (29/2/2024). Jokowi initially handed it over to PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono and IKN Authority head Bambang Susantono to respond on preparations for August 17. “Ask the PUPR Minister and the head of the IKN Authority,” Jokowi said. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Jokowi then said that so far there have been no physical problems celebrating the Independence Day of the Republic of Indonesia in IKN. Jokowi explained that all preparations had been planned, from the capacity of people to the details of the event. In fact, preparations have been almost finalized since January. “Physically there are no problems until today, so for what capacity the event was designed, what level of detail the event will be, in January it will be almost final,” he said. he declared. Previously, Jokowi was optimistic that the 79th Independence Anniversary Ceremony of the Republic of Indonesia could be held in IKN on August 17, 2024. Jokowi's belief was based on a number of important development-related developments from IKN. “I am optimistic that God willing, on August 17, 2024, we will be able to hold the Independence Day ceremony of the Republic of Indonesia in the capital of the archipelago,” Jokowi said in a written statement from the Office of press, media and information of the Presidential Secretariat, Wednesday (17/1). Jokowi said that IKN's development continues to yield good results, as evidenced by the increasing number of investments in IKN. One of them is the Jambuluwuk Nusantara Hotel, construction of which began today with Jokowi's groundbreaking. “Earlier, we laid the foundation stone of Jambuluwuk Hotel, this hotel and resort. This is the sixth hotel and resort and we hope that everyone can immediately start and complete the construction as soon as possible,” Jokowi said. Watch the video “PUPR ensures that IKN is ready to hold the 79th Independence Ceremony of the Republic of Indonesia”: [Gambas:Video 20detik] (eva/idn)

