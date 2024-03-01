MP proposes banning offer or advertising of LGBT conversion practices

To receive free, real-time news alerts sent directly to your inbox, sign up for our breaking news emails Sign up for our free news emails

Proposing or advertising LGBT conversion practices would be banned under a bill to be considered by MPs on Friday.

The Conversion Practices (Prohibition) Bill would create new offenses for behavior whose predetermined purpose was to change a person's sexual orientation or to cause a person to become or not become transgender.

This includes offering or accepting payment for such practices and whether a person helps send someone outside the UK for such practices.

The goal of my law is to stop these practices Labor MP Lloyd Russell-Moyle

Labor MP Lloyd Russell-Moyles Bill also proposes clarification on actions that do not meet a criminal threshold, including for the actions of parents, healthcare professionals and those exercising freedom of religion and other beliefs .

Unlimited fines could be imposed on violators under the bill and it would only allow prosecutions with the consent of the competent prosecutor.

The measures, which will be considered at second reading in the House of Commons on Friday, would apply to England and Wales and could also be brought into force in Northern Ireland and Scotland through regulations subject to the approval of their assembly or parliament.

Mr Russell-Moyle, MP for Brighton Kemptown, told the PA news agency: Instead of trying to do everything, we are focusing on the worst, which is organized activity. organized conduct, which means it must be multiple times or a planned activity, and we are getting to a point where we believe that most reasonable people who know that these practices can occur, occur , will agree that this is a first start.

The MP said he had spoken to different campaign groups, MPs and others to try to ensure the bill attracted the widest possible support and that there was reasonable discussion on the issue.

He declared: The aim of my law is not to prosecute anyone.

The goal of my law is to stop these practices, and we believe we can stop this practice by making a clear moral statement that they are unacceptable, saying that people who deliberately and blatantly violate this practice will be punished by a fine and not by a prison sentence; we want to end this practice, not lock people up.

Mr Russell-Moyle added: Through this process I have tried to reduce the intensity of the debate by relying on evidence and sensible ideas, not to exclude anyone, not to use slogans but rather real words that people can come together and seek compromise on.

If we pass the bill in committee, we can deliberate on it, reset the debate in this country from a debate about people shouting at each other to a debate about reasonable protections for people. .

Mr Russell-Moyle said if the bill reaches the final stage of third reading in the Commons, then there will be a chance to establish a clear social norm that conversion practices are unacceptable.

If passed, it would criminalize gender-critical Christians and parents for conversations that most people would consider perfectly reasonable. Simon Calvert, deputy director of the Christian Institute

After acknowledging that a general election was on the horizon, the MP said: What I want to do is produce something that, regardless of which party wins, if we can't get it passed this bill this time, they have something here that is no longer relevant. box too difficult, because that's where it was placed very clearly.

Simon Calvert, deputy director of the Christian Institute, welcomed Mr Russell-Moyles' attempts to engage with diverse groups, but said the wording was sloppy and the definitions far too broad.

He said: If this law were passed, it would criminalize Christians and gender-critical parents for conversations that most people would consider perfectly reasonable.

It's not about protecting people from abuse.

It's already illegal. There is no harm test in the bill. It's about punishing people who speak out.

The British government first announced plans to ban so-called “gay cure” conversion therapy in 2018, as part of its LGBT action plan.

The proposals were initially intended to be universal and protect all LGBT people, although in 2022 then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended a decision not to include trans people.

In January 2023, the government announced it would set out how it would ban conversion therapy for everyone, including transgender people, in England and Wales.

Education Minister Baroness Barran told peers last month: “We still intend to publish a draft bill for pre-legislative scrutiny.

His remarks come as his peers debate a separate bill to ban conversion practices regarding sexual orientation and gender identity.