Modi and Mauritius PM inaugurate airstrip, jetty and 6 other projects | News from India

Modi and Mauritius PM inaugurate airstrip, jetty and 6 other projects
As part of a strategic project to ensure maritime security and connectivity with the Mauritian Agalega Islands, an airstrip and a jetty were jointly inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth virtually on Thursday .
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the two countries are actively working to ensure security, prosperity and stability in the Indian Ocean region.
Describing the day as historic, Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth said these projects will strengthen the island's capacity and capabilities in maritime surveillance and security, while meeting development objectives.
The decision to develop and construct the new airstrip and jetty came after Modi's visit to the island country in March 2015. Jugnauth said that since 2003, several attempts had been made to upgrade the airstrip , but nothing concrete came to fruition.
The March 2015 Memorandum of Understanding (to upgrade the Set James Airstrip and Jetty) reflected India's commitment to continually assist Mauritius in achieving its development objectives by satisfying the principles of mutual benefit and strict respect for the sacrosanct principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity.
There was never any plan for Mauritius to relinquish its sovereignty over the Agalega Islands, as some ill-intentioned people inside and outside Mauritius have tried to make people believe. Likewise, there has never been a plan to transform Agalega into a military base here, I would like to strongly deplore this, to condemn the campaign of denigration of India, some people in Mauritius commented.
He said this would lead to more effective surveillance and control of Mauritius' vast EEZ of 2.3 million square kilometers, and would be in a better position to launch actions to combat piracy, terrorism, narcotics, fight against human trafficking, fight against illegal activities. , undeclared and unregulated fishing.
He said these facilities would also be of vital importance for emergency response, including search and rescue, marine pollution response and humanitarian assistance. In addition, he added, these new infrastructures and facilities will generate important economic activities, employment opportunities which, together with the six other projects that we inaugurated today, will greatly contribute to the improvement of the quality of life of our Agalegan brothers and sisters.
The Indian-funded projects in Mauritius' Agalega are considered equally important as they are expected to strengthen connectivity and maritime security and surveillance in the strategic Indian Ocean region.
Modi raised concerns over the challenges in the Indian Ocean region and said India and Mauritius are natural partners in the maritime domain to tackle them.
Many traditional and non-traditional challenges are emerging in the Indian Ocean region. All these challenges affect our economy. India and Mauritius are natural partners in maritime security to address these challenges, he said.
We are actively working to ensure security, prosperity and stability in the Indian Ocean region, he said.
