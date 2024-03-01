Imran Khan's letter to IMF amounts to hostility towards the state: Nawaz Sharif





Islamabad: Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Thursday criticized jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan's letter to the IMF linking the cash-strapped country's political stability to future bailout talks, saying his action amounted to hostility against the state.

Nawaz Sharif made the remarks while arriving at Parliament for the inaugural session of the 16th National Assembly. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader said such tactics were the “tradition” of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party.

The 74-year-old three-time prime minister said “no political party will write such letters” and questioned whether it was an act of hostility. “You can draw the conclusions yourself.”

A day earlier, Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar had also expressed disapproval of the PTI chief's letter to the International Monetary Fund, terming the move “highly irresponsible”.

Appearing on a talk show on a private television channel, Kakar said the letter was sent at a time when the caretaker government had worked significantly towards economic recovery, with relevant indicators showing positive trends and reaching various levels. financial goals.

He noted that negotiations with the IMF were underway for a $6 billion deal, crucial for the country's economic health. In addition, different multilateral agreements also depend on it.

He said there are proper forums to resolve electoral disputes and the PTI's decision to write a letter to the IMF was unjustified and highly irresponsible. He, however, stressed that the letter would have no tangible effect, but would have political costs for the PTI.

PTI founder Khan confirmed that he had written a letter to the IMF, urging the global lender to scrutinize the survey results before issuing fresh checks to Pakistan.

Khan urged the IMF to conduct an “audit” of at least 30 percent of national and provincial assembly seats to uncover blatant “intervention and fraud” in the elections before considering further negotiations for rescue with the country running out of money.

“If the country gets a loan in such a situation, who will return it? he questioned, expressing concerns that such a loan could lead to an increase in poverty.

The former prime minister warned that without substantial investment in the country, the loan burden would continue to grow, stressing the need for political stability.

Khan, 71, alleged that institutions were compromised to ensure the selection of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif, causing harm to various organizations including the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

In his letter, Khan accused the electoral process of being rigged in favor of Nawaz and claimed that he had been unfairly subjected to allegations of corruption.

Official sources said the new government would seek a new loan of about $6 billion from the IMF to help resolve the balance of payments problem.

Pakistan avoided default with a $3 billion short-term loan from the IMF last year, and it may face difficulty meeting its external debts if the new IMF loan would be delayed.

Despite Imran's efforts, it remains to be seen whether this letter will yield the desired results, as the IMF has expressed its willingness to work with the new Pakistani government.

Nawaz Sharif named his younger brother and PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif as the next prime minister to lead a coalition government with a post-election power-sharing deal with the Bilawal-led Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Zardari-Bhutto.

The new Prime Minister should be elected on Sunday by the new National Assembly.

