Biden, Trump clash at Texas borderExBulletin





President Biden walks with U.S. Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens in Brownsville, Texas on February 29. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images .

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden clashed with former President Donald Trump on Thursday over one of the issues expected to dominate the 2024 presidential election: immigration.

Biden and Trump both visited two Texas border communities, a few hundred miles apart, struggling with large numbers of asylum-seeking migrants. Biden went to Brownsville and Trump to Eagle Pass.

The trip was heavy on symbolism and short on new ideas for tackling the problem. Trump sought to paint a picture of unchecked crime and violence, which he blamed on Biden while Biden sought to show he had agreed to a tougher bill, blaming Trump and his Republican allies for Congress for blocking it.

This is only the second time during his presidency that Biden has visited the border. The trip comes as Biden goes on the offensive, trying to turn the tables on an issue that has been a liability for him.

Only 29% of respondents in a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll said they approved of Biden's handling of immigration.

Former President Donald Trump speaks with Texas Governor Greg Abbott during a visit to the border in Eagle Pass, Texas, on February 29. Eric Gay/AP .

Eric Gay/AP

Eric Gay/AP

Biden met with Border Patrol agents and local leaders in Brownsville as he blamed House Republicans for failing to pass border funding and policy changes sought by the community.

Biden said Trump saw political advantage for his party in blocking bipartisan legislation that would have strengthened asylum rules, expanded detention centers and provided more money to hire more border agents. Had the legislation passed, it would have helped Biden show he was willing to be tougher on this issue.

On Thursday, he urged Republicans to revive the package and concluded his speech by inviting Trump to work with him, something that is highly unlikely to happen in this election year.

“We can do this together. You know and I know this is the toughest, toughest, most effective border security bill this country has ever seen. So instead of making politics with this problem, why don't we just get together and get it done?” » Biden said.

A concertina wire stretches through Shelby Park on February 4, 2024, in Eagle Pass, Texas. Eric Gay/AP .

Eric Gay/AP

Eric Gay/AP

Trump, the front-runner in the Republican nominee race in November, announced his trip to the border first. His team said Biden chased him to the border and that strategy would backfire.

Trump visited Eagle Pass, a community where the state government is trying to take a greater role in law enforcement, and highlighted recent migrant crimes in major cities.

Trump blamed Biden for the death of a 22-year-old nursing student in Georgia. An undocumented Venezuelan immigrant was arrested for the crime.

“I spoke to her parents yesterday. They are incredible people. They are devastated beyond belief. But she was beautiful, so beautiful in so many ways. And brutally assaulted, horribly beaten,” Trump said.

Biden's campaign said Trump was spreading fear and said violent crime had declined during Biden's term, something the White House highlighted with police chiefs the day before the border visit.

“All he cares about is stirring up hatred, stirring up division… going even further than the extremism we saw when he was last in power,” he said. said Michael Tyler, Biden spokesperson.

The stakes are high for both leaders

Polls show that a majority of Americans trust Republicans more than Democrats to secure the border.

New Monmouth University poll finds 53% of respondents support building a border wall, the first time a majority of Americans have supported the proposal since Trump launched his first presidential campaign .

As he did during his first election campaign, Trump has made border security a central theme for 2024. He has promised to launch the largest domestic deportation operation in American history if elected .

A section of the border fence in Brownsville, Texas, seen on November 8, 2023. Biden is visiting the community on Thursday to meet with Border Patrol agents and local officials. Valerie Gonzalez/AP .

Valerie Gonzalez/AP

Valerie Gonzalez/AP

But Democrats see it as an opportunity to counter the dominant narrative that they are soft on border security, while Republicans are seen as hawkish.

House Democrat Tom Suozzi won his special election in New York earlier this month by campaigning for Republicans to spoil the bipartisan border bill.

Evan Roth Smith, a Democratic pollster for the political strategy group Blueprint, said it showed it was possible for Democrats to portray Republicans as “not serious about border security.”

He said it was reminiscent of the opportunity Democrats took to campaign effectively against Republicans after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

“We now have proof positive in this last election that Republicans are on the skids again on immigration. They don't know what to do,” Roth Smith said. “And they gave Democrats something they can run on for months, if not years.”

