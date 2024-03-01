The jihadist foundation run by the Erdogan family claims to inspire young people by taking Abu Ubaida as a model





Levent Kenez/Stockholm The government-funded Turkish Youth Foundation (TGVA) led by Bilal Erdogan, son of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, organized a Wushu Kung Fu (Chinese fighting art emphasizing fighting techniques) tournament. in the town of Yalova on February 16. 28 in solidarity with Gaza. As noted in the foundation's social media posts regarding the tournament, the hope is that each young TGVA participant will emulate Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for the Al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas. Abdurrahman Akyz, co-organizer of the tournament and president of the Turkish Wushu Kung Fu Federation, highlighted that 4,000 athletes participated in categories including children, youth, adults and veterans. He said the event would serve to remember the thousands of children who lost their lives in Gaza, emphasizing their commitment to further events. “We hope that Palestine will be liberated this year, that Jerusalem will be liberated and that Zionism will be eradicated. We say down with Israel, down with Zionism, long live Turkey, long live Palestine,” Akyz added. The tournament, broadcast live by the public channel TRT, was attended by the president of TGVA, Brahim Beinci, who gave a speech during the event. TGVA had already taken the lead on the first day of 2024 as tens of thousands of people marched through the streets of Istanbul to protest Israeli military actions in Gaza, attracting widespread attention. Reports indicate that Turkey's Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), responsible for mosques across the country, asked imams in Istanbul to join the protest and encourage their congregations to participate as well. During the rally, a number of young participants wore kaffiyehs resembling those worn by Abu Ubaida, with their faces covered as they marched. Abu Ubaida has gained prominence among circles aligned with Turkish President Erdogan and radical Islamist groups in Turkey, being hailed as a hero. Nordic Monitor previously published an article highlighting Abu Ubaida's promotion in Turkey. The Erdogan government and radical Islamist groups openly support Abu Ubaida, celebrating the October 7 attacks by the al-Qassam Brigades against Israeli targets. The campaign brings together government officials, advisers and lawmakers praising Abu Ubaida as a hero, with banners of his image displayed across Turkey. Government support for such campaigns raises concerns about potential radicalization in Turkey, with fears that law enforcement will not take adequate measures to counter the trend. The influence of Iranian-backed networks, such as the Tevhid Selam group, in promoting the sending of Turkish jihadists to support Hamas is also significant. Further complicating efforts to resolve the problem is the Erdogan government's purge of officials responsible for investigating radical Islamist groups. Erdogan describes Hamas as a liberation group engaged in a battle to protect its lands and people, rejecting the label a terrorist organization. The government's increasingly pro-Hamas narrative, expressed by high-ranking officials, has been widely disseminated through the vast media apparatus and the Diyanet, which oversees around 80,000 mosques in Turkey and abroad. Radical groups aligned with the Erdogan government, including the Foundation for Human Rights, Freedoms and Humanitarian Aid (IHH), Turkish Hezbollah, the Grand Est Islamic Raiders Front (IBDA/C or IBDA- C) and other Islamist organizations, organized street demonstrations. in front of Israeli and American embassies and consulates. Jihadist groups sympathetic to Hamas also collaborate with the Turkish Ministry of Education to organize seminars on Palestine for middle and high school students. The Beytlmakdis ncleri (Pioneers of Jerusalem) association, in partnership with the Jerusalem Research Platform, organizes educational sessions as part of the “My Palestine” project for thousands of students from schools in several neighborhoods of Istanbul. In 2021, TGVA organized a summer camp for high school girls with the motto “Jerusalem awaits you”. The girls' camp had a special guest, Smeyye Erdogan, the president's daughter and wife of Seluk Bayraktar, whose family company produces drones used by the Turkish military. Smeyye participated in several activities, including archery and a visit to the sports track. She went on stage in the evening to cheers and addressed the young people present. With a banner behind it saying Jerusalem awaits you. Rushing to help as Salah ad-Din did, in reference to the sultan considered a hero by Muslims who conquered Jerusalem from the Crusaders in 1187, she also had a surprise for the audience. She called her father on his cell phone and asked him to address the students, who shouted excitedly when they learned the president was on the line.

